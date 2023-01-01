$39,919+ tax & licensing
2017 Lexus RX 350
F SPORT 3-HUD+PANO ROOF+MARK LEVINSON AUDIO!
Location
Vandermeer Toyota
959 Division St, Cobourg, ON K9A 4K8
905-372-5437
$39,919
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 9552754
- Stock #: W5839A
- VIN: 2T2BZMCA3HC074861
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Red
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 5-door
- Stock # W5839A
- Mileage 103,046 KM
Vehicle Description
This TOP OF THE LINE-F SPORT SERIES 3 has it all! Features: HEADS UP DISPLAY, PANORAMIC SUNROOF, 15 SPEAKER MARK LEVINSON SURROUND SOUND AUDIO, EMBEDDED NAVIGATION, BIRS EYE VIEW CAMERA, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, HEATED AND COOLED LEATHER SEATS, HEATED REAR SEATS, BLUETOOTH, USB, QI WIRELESS CHARGING, DUAL AUTO A/C, DUAL POWER SEATS WITH DRIVERS MEMORY, POWER HATCH, 20 INCH ALLOYS, PREMIUM TRIPLE BEAM LED HEADLAMPS AND MORE. Beautiful Atomic Silver exterior and Rioja Red interior. We have all of the original keys, manuals and an ACCIDENT FREE Carfax report.
Vehicle Features
