2017 Lexus RX 350

103,046 KM

Details Description Features

$39,919

+ tax & licensing
Vandermeer Toyota

905-372-5437

F SPORT 3-HUD+PANO ROOF+MARK LEVINSON AUDIO!

Location

959 Division St, Cobourg, ON K9A 4K8

$39,919

+ taxes & licensing

103,046KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9552754
  • Stock #: W5839A
  • VIN: 2T2BZMCA3HC074861

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Red
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Stock # W5839A
  • Mileage 103,046 KM

Vehicle Description

This TOP OF THE LINE-F SPORT SERIES 3 has it all! Features: HEADS UP DISPLAY, PANORAMIC SUNROOF, 15 SPEAKER MARK LEVINSON SURROUND SOUND AUDIO, EMBEDDED NAVIGATION, BIRS EYE VIEW CAMERA, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, HEATED AND COOLED LEATHER SEATS, HEATED REAR SEATS, BLUETOOTH, USB, QI WIRELESS CHARGING, DUAL AUTO A/C, DUAL POWER SEATS WITH DRIVERS MEMORY, POWER HATCH, 20 INCH ALLOYS, PREMIUM TRIPLE BEAM LED HEADLAMPS AND MORE. Beautiful Atomic Silver exterior and Rioja Red interior. We have all of the original keys, manuals and an ACCIDENT FREE Carfax report.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
CD Player
AWD
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

