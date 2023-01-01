Menu
2017 Mazda MAZDA3

69,184 KM

$21,999

+ tax & licensing
$21,999

+ taxes & licensing

Cobourg Mazda

905-372-1820

2017 Mazda MAZDA3

2017 Mazda MAZDA3

GT

2017 Mazda MAZDA3

GT

Location

Cobourg Mazda

850 Division St, Cobourg, ON K9A 5V2

905-372-1820

$21,999

+ taxes & licensing

69,184KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10280373
  • Stock #: 23112B
  • VIN: JM1BN1W38H1110432

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 69,184 KM

Vehicle Description

2017 Mazda Mazda3 GT Soul Red Metallic *LOCAL TRADE*, *SERVICED HERE*, *NOT A RENTAL*, *MARKET VALUE PRICING*, *ONE OWNER*, *CLEAN CARFAX REPORT*, 4D Sedan, 6-Speed Automatic, Parchment Leather, 18" Alloy Wheels, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Electronic Stability Control, Front fog lights, Fully automatic headlights, Heated Front Bucket Seats, Power door mirrors, Power moonroof, Power steering, Power windows, Radio: AM/FM/HD Audio System, Rain sensing wipers, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Variably intermittent wipers. I4 6-Speed Automatic FWD Odometer is 39251 kilometers below market average! CARFAX Canada No Reported Accidents Awards: * IIHS Canada Top Safety Pick+ Reviews: * Owners tend to love the blend of sportiness and comfort, the Mazda3's upscale cabin and tech, a solid and robust ride on rougher roads, and the high-end stereo and other features. Athletic handling and decent fuel mileage help round out the package. Source: autoTRADER.ca * The Mazda3 seems to have impressed owners with its dynamic and sporty drive, good fuel mileage, decent performance, and an upscale interior look and feel. Upscale exterior styling and powerful headlight performance were also noted. Many owners also report that the central command interface is easy to learn and operate with minimal practice. Source: autoTRADER.ca Cobourg Mazda offers many automotive products and services. When you visit our store, what you can expect is quality both in our selection of pre-owned vehicles and from our world-class sales team. We offer Market Based Pricing.

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Front Wheel Drive

Additional Features

n/a

Cobourg Mazda

Cobourg Mazda

850 Division St, Cobourg, ON K9A 5V2

905-372-1820

