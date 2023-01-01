$21,999+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$21,999
+ taxes & licensing
Cobourg Mazda
905-372-1820
2017 Mazda MAZDA3
2017 Mazda MAZDA3
GT
Location
Cobourg Mazda
850 Division St, Cobourg, ON K9A 5V2
905-372-1820
$21,999
+ taxes & licensing
69,184KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 10280373
- Stock #: 23112B
- VIN: JM1BN1W38H1110432
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 69,184 KM
Vehicle Description
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Front Wheel Drive
Additional Features
n/a
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Cobourg Mazda
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Cobourg Mazda
850 Division St, Cobourg, ON K9A 5V2