2017 Mitsubishi Lancer
2017 Mitsubishi Lancer
True North Auto Brokers
421 King St. E, Cobourg, ON K9A 1M5
(289) 252-1583
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 195,358 KM
Vehicle Description
Looking for a reliable and stylish hatchback that won't break the bank? Look no further than this 2017 Mitsubishi Lancer 5dr Sportback CVT SE LTD from True North Auto Brokers! This sleek blue beauty with a black interior has everything you need to get around town in comfort and style.
Boasting a fuel-efficient 4-cylinder engine paired with a smooth automatic transmission, this Lancer offers a perfect blend of performance and economy. The spacious hatchback design provides plenty of room for passengers and cargo, while the front-wheel drive system ensures confident handling in all conditions. With 195,358 km on the odometer, this Lancer has plenty of life left in it, and its extensive list of features makes it a truly versatile vehicle.
Here are 5 of the features that make this Lancer stand out:
- Sunroof/Moonroof: Enjoy the open air experience with the convenience of a power sunroof.
- Heated Mirrors: Stay clear of fog and frost on chilly mornings with heated side mirrors.
- Keyless Entry: Access your Lancer with the convenience of keyless entry and remote start.
- Anti-Lock Brakes: Enjoy peace of mind knowing you have the safety advantage of anti-lock brakes.
- Automatic Headlights: Drive confidently with the added safety and convenience of automatic headlights.
***Complimentary FULL tank of gas and 6 month basic Power train warranty**
