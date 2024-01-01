Menu
Looking for a reliable and stylish hatchback that wont break the bank? Look no further than this 2017 Mitsubishi Lancer 5dr Sportback CVT SE LTD from True North Auto Brokers! This sleek blue beauty with a black interior has everything you need to get around town in comfort and style. Boasting a fuel-efficient 4-cylinder engine paired with a smooth automatic transmission, this Lancer offers a perfect blend of performance and economy. The spacious hatchback design provides plenty of room for passengers and cargo, while the front-wheel drive system ensures confident handling in all conditions. With 195,358 km on the odometer, this Lancer has plenty of life left in it, and its extensive list of features makes it a truly versatile vehicle. Here are 5 of the features that make this Lancer stand out: font-family: Inter, ui-sans-serif, system-ui, sans-serif, Apple Color Emoji, Segoe UI Emoji, Segoe UI Symbol, Noto Color Emoji; font-size: 14px; background-color: #ffffff; border: 0px solid #e4e4e7;><li style=box-sizing: border-box; --tw-border-spacing-x: 0; --tw-border-spacing-y: 0; --tw-translate-x: 0; --tw-translate-y: 0; --tw-rotate: 0; --tw-skew-x: 0; --tw-skew-y: 0; --tw-scale-x: 1; --tw-scale-y: 1; --tw-scroll-snap-strictness: proximity; --tw-ring-offset-width: 0px; --tw-ring-offset-color: #fff; --tw-ring-color: rgb(59 130 246 / 0.5); --tw-ring-offset-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-ring-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow-colored: 0 0 #0000; margin: 0.5em 0px; padding-inline-start: 0.375em; border: 0px solid #e4e4e7;><span style=box-sizing: border-box; --tw-border-spacing-x: 0; --tw-border-spacing-y: 0; --tw-translate-x: 0; --tw-translate-y: 0; --tw-rotate: 0; --tw-skew-x: 0; --tw-skew-y: 0; --tw-scale-x: 1; --tw-scale-y: 1; --tw-scroll-snap-strictness: proximity; --tw-ring-offset-width: 0px; Sunroof/Moonroof: Enjoy the open air experience with the convenience of a power sunroof. Heated Mirrors: Stay clear of fog and frost on chilly mornings with heated side mirrors. Keyless Entry: Access your Lancer with the convenience of keyless entry and remote start. Anti-Lock Brakes: Enjoy peace of mind knowing you have the safety advantage of anti-lock brakes. Automatic Headlights: Drive confidently with the added safety and convenience of automatic headlights. ***Complimentary FULL tank of gas and 6 month basic Power train warranty**

2017 Mitsubishi Lancer

195,358 KM

$10,799

+ tax & licensing
2017 Mitsubishi Lancer

5dr Sportback CVT SE LTD

12017272

2017 Mitsubishi Lancer

5dr Sportback CVT SE LTD

Location

True North Auto Brokers

421 King St. E, Cobourg, ON K9A 1M5

(289) 252-1583

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$10,799

+ taxes & licensing

Used
195,358KM
Excellent Condition
VIN JA32X2HU3HU604409

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 195,358 KM

Looking for a reliable and stylish hatchback that won't break the bank? Look no further than this 2017 Mitsubishi Lancer 5dr Sportback CVT SE LTD from True North Auto Brokers! This sleek blue beauty with a black interior has everything you need to get around town in comfort and style.

Boasting a fuel-efficient 4-cylinder engine paired with a smooth automatic transmission, this Lancer offers a perfect blend of performance and economy. The spacious hatchback design provides plenty of room for passengers and cargo, while the front-wheel drive system ensures confident handling in all conditions. With 195,358 km on the odometer, this Lancer has plenty of life left in it, and its extensive list of features makes it a truly versatile vehicle.

Here are 5 of the features that make this Lancer stand out:

  • Sunroof/Moonroof: Enjoy the open air experience with the convenience of a power sunroof.
  • Heated Mirrors: Stay clear of fog and frost on chilly mornings with heated side mirrors.
  • Keyless Entry: Access your Lancer with the convenience of keyless entry and remote start.
  • Anti-Lock Brakes: Enjoy peace of mind knowing you have the safety advantage of anti-lock brakes.
  • Automatic Headlights: Drive confidently with the added safety and convenience of automatic headlights.

 

***Complimentary FULL tank of gas and 6 month basic Power train warranty**

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Cargo shade

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

True North Auto Brokers

True North Auto Brokers

421 King St. E, Cobourg, ON K9A 1M5

(289) 252-1583

$10,799

+ taxes & licensing

True North Auto Brokers

(289) 252-1583

2017 Mitsubishi Lancer