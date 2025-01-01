Menu
2017 Mitsubishi Lancer

181,686 KM

Details Features

$9,499

+ taxes & licensing
2017 Mitsubishi Lancer

ES

12883328

2017 Mitsubishi Lancer

ES

Location

JSC Auto Sales

421 King St E, Cobourg, ON K9A 1M3

647-470-9092

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$9,499

+ taxes & licensing

Used
181,686KM
VIN JA32U2FU9HU602918

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 181,686 KM

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Tire Pressure Monitor
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Comfort

Climate Control

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

JSC Auto Sales

JSC Auto Sales

Cobourg Location

421 King St E, Cobourg, ON K9A 1M3

647-470-9092

$9,499

+ taxes & licensing>

JSC Auto Sales

647-470-9092

2017 Mitsubishi Lancer