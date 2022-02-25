Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2017 Nissan Pathfinder

119,571 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Cobourg Mazda

905-372-1820

Contact Seller
2017 Nissan Pathfinder

2017 Nissan Pathfinder

Platinum

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Nissan Pathfinder

Platinum

Location

Cobourg Mazda

850 Division St, Cobourg, ON K9A 5V2

905-372-1820

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

119,571KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8417745
  • Stock #: 22033A
  • VIN: 5N1DR2MM9HC647065

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # 22033A
  • Mileage 119,571 KM

Vehicle Features

4x4
CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Cobourg Mazda

2017 Nissan Pathfind...
 119,571 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2017 Ford F-150 XLT
 85,030 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2019 Mazda CX-5 Sign...
 38,442 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Cobourg Mazda

Cobourg Mazda

Cobourg Mazda

850 Division St, Cobourg, ON K9A 5V2

Call Dealer

905-372-XXXX

(click to show)

905-372-1820

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory