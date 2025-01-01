$15,700+ taxes & licensing
2017 Nissan Qashqai
S
2017 Nissan Qashqai
S
Location
Bob Currie Auto Sales
4723 Highway 45 Unit 1, Cobourg, ON K9A 4J9
905-377-9200
Certified
$15,700
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 154,107 KM
Vehicle Description
2017 QASHQAI "S" SUV
AUTO, AIR, PWR WINDOWS/LOCKS, HEATED STEERING WHEEL,
CRUISE CONTROL, POWER SUN ROOF, HEATED SEATS, CRUISE
CONTROL, BACK UP CAMERA -
INCLUDED IN THE PRICE IS A LUBRICO CANADA DRIVER'S SHIELD
WARRANTY 6 MONTHS/10,000 KMS
$15,700.00 PLUS TAX
CALL BOB FOR DETAILS 905-377-9200
BOB CURRIE AUTO SALES
bcasales@hotmail.ca
905-377-9200