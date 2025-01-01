Menu
<p><strong> 2017  QASHQAI  S  SUV</strong></p><p><strong>AUTO, AIR, PWR WINDOWS/LOCKS, HEATED STEERING WHEEL,</strong></p><p><strong> CRUISE  CONTROL,  POWER SUN ROOF,  HEATED  SEATS, CRUISE</strong></p><p><strong>CONTROL,  BACK  UP  CAMERA - </strong></p><p><strong>INCLUDED IN THE PRICE IS  A  LUBRICO  CANADA  DRIVERS SHIELD</strong></p><p><strong>WARRANTY  6 MONTHS/10,000 KMS </strong></p><p><strong>  $15,700.00   PLUS  TAX  </strong></p><p><strong>  CALL  BOB  FOR  DETAILS 905-377-9200  </strong></p><p><strong>   BOB CURRIE AUTO SALES    </strong></p><p><strong>   bcasales@hotmail.ca</strong></p>

2017 Nissan Qashqai

154,107 KM

Details Description

$15,700

+ taxes & licensing
2017 Nissan Qashqai

S

13165391

2017 Nissan Qashqai

S

Location

Bob Currie Auto Sales

4723 Highway 45 Unit 1, Cobourg, ON K9A 4J9

905-377-9200

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$15,700

+ taxes & licensing

Used
154,107KM
Excellent Condition
VIN JN1BJ1CPXHW018232

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 154,107 KM

Vehicle Description

2017  QASHQAI  "S"  SUV

AUTO, AIR, PWR WINDOWS/LOCKS, HEATED STEERING WHEEL,

 CRUISE  CONTROL,  POWER SUN ROOF,  HEATED  SEATS, CRUISE

CONTROL,  BACK  UP  CAMERA - 

INCLUDED IN THE PRICE IS  A  LUBRICO  CANADA  DRIVER'S SHIELD

WARRANTY  6 MONTHS/10,000 KMS 

  $15,700.00   PLUS  TAX  

  CALL  BOB  FOR  DETAILS 905-377-9200  

   BOB CURRIE AUTO SALES    

   bcasales@hotmail.ca

 

Email Bob Currie Auto Sales

Bob Currie Auto Sales

Bob Currie Auto Sales

4723 Highway 45 Unit 1, Cobourg, ON K9A 4J9
905-377-9200

$15,700

+ taxes & licensing>

Bob Currie Auto Sales

905-377-9200

2017 Nissan Qashqai