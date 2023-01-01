Menu
2017 Nissan Rogue

77,450 KM

Details Features

$22,999

+ tax & licensing
$22,999

+ taxes & licensing

Cobourg Mazda

905-372-1820

SV

SV

Location

Cobourg Mazda

850 Division St, Cobourg, ON K9A 5V2

905-372-1820

$22,999

+ taxes & licensing

77,450KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10161957
  • Stock #: 23154B
  • VIN: 5N1AT2MV2HC873560

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 77,450 KM

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

AWD
CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Cobourg Mazda

Cobourg Mazda

850 Division St, Cobourg, ON K9A 5V2

905-372-1820

