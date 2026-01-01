$19,999+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2017 Nissan Titan
Platinum Reserve
2017 Nissan Titan
Platinum Reserve
Location
True North Auto Brokers
421 King St. E, Cobourg, ON K9A 1M5
(289) 252-1583
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$19,999
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
204,627KM
Good Condition
VIN 1N6AA1E56HN529928
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Brown
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 204,627 KM
Vehicle Description
Mallory Auto offers a wide assortment of high quality pre-owned vehicles at the most affordable prices.
Visit us today in Cobourg
Want more details on this specific vehicle?
Call or Text Josh 905-376-2080
*Sold Certified
*Extended Warranty Available
*Financing Available
*Price excludes taxes and licensing fees*
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Power Options
Power Windows
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Suspension
Air Suspension
Exterior
Privacy Glass
Seating
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Powertrain
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Additional Features
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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True North Auto Brokers
Mallory Auto
421 King St. E, Cobourg, ON K9A 1M5
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(289) 252-XXXX(click to show)
$19,999
+ taxes & licensing>
True North Auto Brokers
(289) 252-1583
2017 Nissan Titan