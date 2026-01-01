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<p class=p1><strong>Mallory Auto</strong> offers a wide assortment of high quality pre-owned vehicles at the most affordable prices. </p><p class=p1>Visit us today in Cobourg  </p><p class=p1>Want more details on this specific vehicle? </p><p> </p><p class=p1><span class=s1><strong>Call or Text Josh  905-376-2080</strong></span><strong> </strong></p><p class=p1><strong><em>*Sold Certified</em></strong></p><p class=p1><strong><em>*Extended Warranty Available</em></strong></p><p class=p1><strong><em>*Financing Available</em></strong></p><p> </p><p class=p1>*Price excludes taxes and licensing fees*</p>

2017 Nissan Titan

204,627 KM

Details Description Features

$19,999

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2017 Nissan Titan

Platinum Reserve

Watch This Vehicle
14296787

2017 Nissan Titan

Platinum Reserve

Location

True North Auto Brokers

421 King St. E, Cobourg, ON K9A 1M5

(289) 252-1583

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Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$19,999

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
204,627KM
Good Condition
VIN 1N6AA1E56HN529928

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Brown
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 204,627 KM

Vehicle Description

Mallory Auto offers a wide assortment of high quality pre-owned vehicles at the most affordable prices. 

Visit us today in Cobourg  

Want more details on this specific vehicle? 

 

Call or Text Josh  905-376-2080 

*Sold Certified

*Extended Warranty Available

*Financing Available

 

*Price excludes taxes and licensing fees*

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start

Power Options

Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Suspension

Air Suspension

Exterior

Privacy Glass

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Locking/Limited Slip Differential

Additional Features

Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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True North Auto Brokers

True North Auto Brokers

Mallory Auto

421 King St. E, Cobourg, ON K9A 1M5
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(289) 252-XXXX

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(289) 252-1583

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$19,999

+ taxes & licensing>

True North Auto Brokers

(289) 252-1583

2017 Nissan Titan