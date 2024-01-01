Menu
***Complimentary FULL tank of gas and 3 month basic Power train warranty**

Please confirm all non safety related concerns with your sales representative. Price excludes taxes and licensing.

2017 RAM 1500

262,384 KM

$9,999

+ tax & licensing
2017 RAM 1500

ST

2017 RAM 1500

ST

True North Auto Brokers

421 King St. E, Cobourg, ON K9A 1M5

(289) 252-1583

Logo_AccidentFree

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$9,999

+ taxes & licensing

Used
262,384KM
Good Condition
VIN 1C6RR7FT0HS734801

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 262,384 KM

Vehicle Description

***Complimentary FULL tank of gas and 3 month basic Power train warranty**

 

Please confirm all non safety related concerns with your sales representative. Price excludes taxes and licensing. 

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks

Exterior

Automatic Headlights

Additional Features

Conventional Spare Tire

True North Auto Brokers

True North Auto Brokers

421 King St. E, Cobourg, ON K9A 1M5

(289) 252-1583

$9,999

+ taxes & licensing

True North Auto Brokers

(289) 252-1583

2017 RAM 1500