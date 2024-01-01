$9,999+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2017 RAM 1500
ST
2017 RAM 1500
ST
Location
True North Auto Brokers
421 King St. E, Cobourg, ON K9A 1M5
(289) 252-1583
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$9,999
+ taxes & licensing
Used
262,384KM
Good Condition
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 1C6RR7FT0HS734801
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 6
- Mileage 262,384 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
***Complimentary FULL tank of gas and 3 month basic Power train warranty**
Please confirm all non safety related concerns with your sales representative. Price excludes taxes and licensing.
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Exterior
Automatic Headlights
Additional Features
Conventional Spare Tire
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From True North Auto Brokers
2017 RAM 1500 ST 262,384 KM $9,999 + tax & lic
2012 Jeep Grand Cherokee 206,431 KM SOLD
2012 Cadillac SRX 181,504 KM $10,777 + tax & lic
Email True North Auto Brokers
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
True North Auto Brokers
421 King St. E, Cobourg, ON K9A 1M5
Call Dealer
(289) 252-XXXX(click to show)
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$9,999
+ taxes & licensing
True North Auto Brokers
(289) 252-1583
2017 RAM 1500