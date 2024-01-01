Menu
<p>DIESEL CUMMINS ENGINE/ LOW KILOMETERS / BACK-UP CAMERA</p>

2017 RAM 3500

143,380 KM

$38,999

+ tax & licensing
2017 RAM 3500

2017 RAM 3500

True North Auto Brokers

421 King St. E, Cobourg, ON K9A 1M5

(289) 252-1583

$38,999

+ taxes & licensing

Used
143,380KM
VIN 3C63R3DL1HG557913

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey - Dark
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 143,380 KM

Vehicle Description

DIESEL CUMMINS ENGINE/ LOW KILOMETERS / BACK-UP CAMERA

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Rear Bench Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass

Convenience

Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors

True North Auto Brokers

True North Auto Brokers

421 King St. E, Cobourg, ON K9A 1M5

$38,999

+ taxes & licensing

True North Auto Brokers

(289) 252-1583

2017 RAM 3500