<p data-start=255 data-end=589>Looking for a fun, reliable, and sporty sedan? This <strong data-start=307 data-end=326>2017 Subaru WRX</strong> delivers an exhilarating driving experience with its <strong data-start=380 data-end=419>2.0L turbocharged 4-cylinder engine</strong> and CVT automatic. Subaru’s legendary <strong data-start=509 data-end=540>Symmetrical All-Wheel Drive</strong> ensures excellent grip in all road conditions.</p><h3 data-start=591 data-end=614><strong data-start=595 data-end=612>Key Features:</strong></h3><p data-start=615 data-end=1121>✅ <strong data-start=617 data-end=649>268 HP & 258 lb-ft of torque</strong> – Plenty of power for spirited driving<br data-start=688 data-end=691 />✅ <strong data-start=729 data-end=746>CVT automatic</strong> – Engaging driving experience<br data-start=777 data-end=780 />✅ <strong data-start=782 data-end=798>AWD traction</strong> – Confident handling in all weather conditions<br data-start=845 data-end=848 />✅ <strong data-start=850 data-end=885>Touchscreen infotainment system</strong> – Bluetooth, USB, and smartphone connectivity<br data-start=931 data-end=934 />✅ <strong data-start=936 data-end=953>Backup camera</strong> – Easy parking and reversing<br data-start=982 data-end=985 />✅ <strong data-start=987 data-end=1010>Premium sport seats</strong> – Comfortable and supportive<br data-start=1039 data-end=1042 />✅ <strong data-start=1044 data-end=1066>Aggressive styling</strong> – Hood scoop, quad exhaust, and signature WRX design</p>

2017 Subaru WRX

118,394 KM

$22,799

+ tax & licensing
Location

True North Auto Brokers

421 King St. E, Cobourg, ON K9A 1M5

(289) 252-1583

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Used
118,394KM
Good Condition
VIN JF1VA1L61H8819384

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 118,394 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Blind Spot Monitor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Seating

Leather Seats

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
CD Player

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

