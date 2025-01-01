$22,799+ tax & licensing
2017 Subaru WRX
2017 Subaru WRX
Location
True North Auto Brokers
421 King St. E, Cobourg, ON K9A 1M5
(289) 252-1583
Certified
$22,799
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 118,394 KM
Vehicle Description
Looking for a fun, reliable, and sporty sedan? This 2017 Subaru WRX delivers an exhilarating driving experience with its 2.0L turbocharged 4-cylinder engine and CVT automatic. Subaru’s legendary Symmetrical All-Wheel Drive ensures excellent grip in all road conditions.Key Features:
✅ 268 HP & 258 lb-ft of torque – Plenty of power for spirited driving
✅ CVT automatic – Engaging driving experience
✅ AWD traction – Confident handling in all weather conditions
✅ Touchscreen infotainment system – Bluetooth, USB, and smartphone connectivity
✅ Backup camera – Easy parking and reversing
✅ Premium sport seats – Comfortable and supportive
✅ Aggressive styling – Hood scoop, quad exhaust, and signature WRX design
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Safety
Exterior
Interior
Power Options
Seating
Comfort
Media / Nav / Comm
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From True North Auto Brokers
Email True North Auto Brokers
True North Auto Brokers
Call Dealer
(289) 252-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing
(289) 252-1583