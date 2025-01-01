$20,499+ tax & licensing
2017 Subaru WRX
4dr Sdn Sport-tech CVT
Location
True North Auto Brokers
421 King St. E, Cobourg, ON K9A 1M5
(289) 252-1583
Certified
$20,499
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 118,394 KM
Vehicle Description
2017 Subaru WRX Sport-Tech CVT | Turbocharged Performance & Advanced Tech | Available at TrueNorth Auto Brokers
Experience the perfect balance of power, precision, and technology with this 2017 Subaru WRX Sport-Tech CVT! Designed for driving enthusiasts, this turbocharged AWD sedan delivers exhilarating performance with advanced features for comfort and convenience.
✅ Key Features:
✔ Engine: 2.0L Turbocharged 4-Cylinder Boxer
✔ Transmission: CVT Automatic with Paddle Shifters
✔ Drivetrain: Symmetrical All-Wheel Drive (AWD) – Superior Handling
✔ Interior: Leather Sport Seats with Red Stitching
✔ Technology: Touchscreen Infotainment, Navigation, Bluetooth, Premium Audio
✔ Safety: Rearview Camera, Blind-Spot Monitoring, Traction Control
✔ Style: Aggressive Design with Hood Scoop & Sporty Alloy Wheels
A true driver’s car, this WRX Sport-Tech is packed with performance and tech upgrades for an exciting ride.
Price excludes taxes and a $59 licensing fee.
Vehicle Features
