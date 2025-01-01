Menu
<p><strong>2017 Subaru WRX Sport-Tech CVT | Turbocharged Performance & Advanced Tech | Available at TrueNorth Auto Brokers</strong></p><p>Experience the perfect balance of power, precision, and technology with this <strong>2017 Subaru WRX Sport-Tech CVT</strong>! Designed for driving enthusiasts, this <strong>turbocharged AWD sedan</strong> delivers exhilarating performance with advanced features for comfort and convenience.</p><p>✅ <strong>Key Features:</strong><br />✔ <strong>Engine:</strong> 2.0L Turbocharged 4-Cylinder Boxer<br />✔ <strong>Transmission:</strong> CVT Automatic with Paddle Shifters<br />✔ <strong>Drivetrain:</strong> Symmetrical All-Wheel Drive (AWD) – Superior Handling<br />✔ <strong>Interior:</strong> Leather Sport Seats with Red Stitching<br />✔ <strong>Technology:</strong> Touchscreen Infotainment, Navigation, Bluetooth, Premium Audio<br />✔ <strong>Safety:</strong> Rearview Camera, Blind-Spot Monitoring, Traction Control<br />✔ <strong>Style:</strong> Aggressive Design with Hood Scoop & Sporty Alloy Wheels</p><p>A true driver’s car, this <strong>WRX Sport-Tech</strong> is packed with performance and tech upgrades for an exciting ride.</p><p> </p><p><strong>Price excludes taxes and a $59 licensing fee.</strong></p>

True North Auto Brokers

421 King St. E, Cobourg, ON K9A 1M5

(289) 252-1583

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 118,394 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

