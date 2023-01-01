Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2017 Toyota 4Runner

71,526 KM

Details Description Features

$44,989

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$44,989

+ taxes & licensing

Vandermeer Toyota

905-372-5437

Contact Seller
2017 Toyota 4Runner

2017 Toyota 4Runner

SR5 LIMITED-ONLY 71,526 KMS!

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Toyota 4Runner

SR5 LIMITED-ONLY 71,526 KMS!

Location

Vandermeer Toyota

959 Division St, Cobourg, ON K9A 4K8

905-372-5437

  1. 10335867
  2. 10335867
  3. 10335867
  4. 10335867
  5. 10335867
  6. 10335867
  7. 10335867
  8. 10335867
  9. 10335867
  10. 10335867
  11. 10335867
  12. 10335867
  13. 10335867
  14. 10335867
  15. 10335867
  16. 10335867
  17. 10335867
  18. 10335867
  19. 10335867
  20. 10335867
  21. 10335867
  22. 10335867
  23. 10335867
  24. 10335867
  25. 10335867
  26. 10335867
  27. 10335867
  28. 10335867
Contact Seller

$44,989

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
71,526KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10335867
  • Stock #: W6083
  • VIN: JTEBU5JR3H5423432

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Brown
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Mileage 71,526 KM

Vehicle Description

ONLY 71,526 KMS! This TOP PACKAGE-LIMITED features: TOYOTA LONG RANGE REMOTE START, HEATED AND COOLED LEATHER SEATS, EMBEDDED NAVIGATION, BACK-UP CAMERA, 15 SPEAKER JBL AUDIO, BLUETOOTH, USB, XM SAT RADIO READY, PUSH BUTTON START WITH SMART ENTRY, DUAL AUTO A/C, DUAL POWER SEATS WITH DRIVERS MEMORY, POWER MOONROOF, PARKING SENSORS, 20 INCH ALLOYS, FOG LAMPS AND MORE. Gorgeous Blizzard Pearl exterior and Redwood interior. We have all of the original keys, manuals, Toyota service records and an ACCIDENT FREE Carfax report.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
CD Player

Mechanical

Power Steering

Interior

Tachometer
Compass

Additional Features

4x4
5 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Vandermeer Toyota

2019 Toyota RAV4 XLE...
 58,018 KM
$33,899 + tax & lic
2017 Toyota 4Runner ...
 71,526 KM
$44,989 + tax & lic
2022 Toyota 4Runner ...
 41,405 KM
$57,899 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Vandermeer Toyota

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Vandermeer Toyota

Vandermeer Toyota

959 Division St, Cobourg, ON K9A 4K8

Call Dealer

905-372-XXXX

(click to show)

905-372-5437

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory