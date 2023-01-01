$40,825+ tax & licensing
2017 Toyota 4Runner
SR5 LIMITED-5 PASSENGER-VERY CLEAN!
Location
Vandermeer Toyota
959 Division St, Cobourg, ON K9A 4K8
$40,825
- Listing ID: 9755188
- Stock #: W5937
- VIN: JTEBU5JR1H5453237
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 5-door
- Mileage 104,568 KM
Vehicle Description
This FULLY EQUIPPED-LIMITED 5 PASSENGER is extremely clean and well cared for! Features: HEATED AND COOLED LEATHER SEATS, POWER MOONROOF, EMBEDDED NAVIGATION, AN AMAZING 15 SPEAKER JBL AUDIO WITH SUBWOOFER, BACK-UP CAMERA, BLUETOOTH, USB, XM SAT RADIO READY, PUSH BUTTON START WITH SMART ENTRY, DUAL AUTO A/C, DUAL POWER SEATS WITH DRIVERS MEMORY, 20 INCH ALLOYS, FOG LIGHTS, RUNNING BOARDS AND MORE. Beautiful Magnetic Grey Metallic exterior and Black interior. We have all of the original keys, manuals, Toyota service records and an ACCIDENT FREE Carfax report.
