2017 Toyota 4Runner

104,568 KM

$40,825

+ tax & licensing
$40,825

+ taxes & licensing

Vandermeer Toyota

905-372-5437

2017 Toyota 4Runner

2017 Toyota 4Runner

SR5 LIMITED-5 PASSENGER-VERY CLEAN!

2017 Toyota 4Runner

SR5 LIMITED-5 PASSENGER-VERY CLEAN!

Vandermeer Toyota

959 Division St, Cobourg, ON K9A 4K8

905-372-5437

$40,825

+ taxes & licensing

104,568KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9755188
  • Stock #: W5937
  • VIN: JTEBU5JR1H5453237

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Mileage 104,568 KM

Vehicle Description

This FULLY EQUIPPED-LIMITED 5 PASSENGER is extremely clean and well cared for! Features: HEATED AND COOLED LEATHER SEATS, POWER MOONROOF, EMBEDDED NAVIGATION, AN AMAZING 15 SPEAKER JBL AUDIO WITH SUBWOOFER, BACK-UP CAMERA, BLUETOOTH, USB, XM SAT RADIO READY, PUSH BUTTON START WITH SMART ENTRY, DUAL AUTO A/C, DUAL POWER SEATS WITH DRIVERS MEMORY, 20 INCH ALLOYS, FOG LIGHTS, RUNNING BOARDS AND MORE. Beautiful Magnetic Grey Metallic exterior and Black interior. We have all of the original keys, manuals, Toyota service records and an ACCIDENT FREE Carfax report.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

4x4
5 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Vandermeer Toyota

Vandermeer Toyota

959 Division St, Cobourg, ON K9A 4K8

905-372-5437

