2017 Toyota Camry
LE-PWR SEAT+ONLY 45,594 KMS!
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 45,594 KM
Vehicle Description
JUST ARRIVED! This LE UPGRADE is a ONE OWNER, BOUGHT AND SERVICED HERE! Features: ONLY 45,594 KMS, HEATED SEATS, BACK-UP CAMERA, BLUETOOTH, USB, POWER DRIVERS SEAT WITH LUMBAR, A/C, POWER WINDOWS, CRUISE CONTROL, KEYLESS ENTRY, 16 INCH ALLOY WHEELS AND MORE. Very clean Alpine White exterior and Black interior. We have all of the original keys, manuals, service records and an ACCIDENT FREE Carfax report.
