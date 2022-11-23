$24,993+ tax & licensing
2017 Toyota Camry
XLE-LEATHER+NAVI+REMOTE START!
Vandermeer Toyota
959 Division St, Cobourg, ON K9A 4K8
$24,993
- Listing ID: 9424761
- Stock #: W5859
- VIN: 4T1BF1FK8HU725738
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 85,605 KM
Vehicle Description
JUST LANDED! This very clean XLE features: LONG RANGE TOYOTA REMOTE START, HEATED LEATHER SEATS, NAVIGATION, BACK-UP CAMERA, BLUETOOTH, USB, XM SAT RADIO READY, PUSH BUTTON START WITH SMART ENTRY, DUAL AUTO A/C, DUAL POWER SEATS, BLIND SPOT MONITORING, REAR CROSS TRAFFIC ALERT, 17 INCH ALLOYS, LED DAYTIME RUNNING LIGHTS AND MORE. Beautiful Pre-Dawn Grey Mica exterior and Black interior. We have all of the original keys, manuals and an ACCIDENT FREE Carfax report.
Vehicle Features
