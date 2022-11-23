Menu
2017 Toyota Camry

85,605 KM

Details

$24,993

+ tax & licensing
$24,993

+ taxes & licensing

Vandermeer Toyota

905-372-5437

2017 Toyota Camry

2017 Toyota Camry

XLE-LEATHER+NAVI+REMOTE START!

2017 Toyota Camry

XLE-LEATHER+NAVI+REMOTE START!

Location

Vandermeer Toyota

959 Division St, Cobourg, ON K9A 4K8

905-372-5437

$24,993

+ taxes & licensing

85,605KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9424761
  • Stock #: W5859
  • VIN: 4T1BF1FK8HU725738

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 85,605 KM

Vehicle Description

JUST LANDED! This very clean XLE features: LONG RANGE TOYOTA REMOTE START, HEATED LEATHER SEATS, NAVIGATION, BACK-UP CAMERA, BLUETOOTH, USB, XM SAT RADIO READY, PUSH BUTTON START WITH SMART ENTRY, DUAL AUTO A/C, DUAL POWER SEATS, BLIND SPOT MONITORING, REAR CROSS TRAFFIC ALERT, 17 INCH ALLOYS, LED DAYTIME RUNNING LIGHTS AND MORE. Beautiful Pre-Dawn Grey Mica exterior and Black interior. We have all of the original keys, manuals and an ACCIDENT FREE Carfax report.

Vehicle Features

Front Wheel Drive
6 Speed Automatic

Vandermeer Toyota

Vandermeer Toyota

959 Division St, Cobourg, ON K9A 4K8

905-372-5437

