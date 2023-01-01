Menu
2017 Toyota Camry

51,821 KM

Details Description Features

$25,932

+ tax & licensing
Vandermeer Toyota

905-372-5437

SE-ONLY 51,821 KMS!

Location

Vandermeer Toyota

959 Division St, Cobourg, ON K9A 4K8

905-372-5437

51,821KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9716983
  • Stock #: W5946A
  • VIN: 4T1BF1FK1HU366684

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 51,821 KM

Vehicle Description

This super clean DEALER SERVICED-SE has ONLY 51,821 KMS! Features: SPORT FRONT GRILLE, REAR SPOILER, BEAUTIFUL 17 INCH ALLOYS, LEATHER TRIMMED HEATED SEATS, BACK-UP CAMERA, BLUETOOTH, USB, STEERING WHEEL AUDIO CONTROLS, A/C, POWER WINDOWS, CRUISE CONTROL, KEYLESS ENTRY AND MORE. Midnight Black Metallic exterior and Black interior. We have all of the original keys, manuals, Toyota service records and an ACCIDENT FREE Carfax report.

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Front Wheel Drive

Additional Features

6 Speed Automatic

959 Division St, Cobourg, ON K9A 4K8

