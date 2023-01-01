$19,925+ tax & licensing
2017 Toyota Corolla
XSE-LEATHER+NAV+MORE!
959 Division St, Cobourg, ON K9A 4K8
$19,925
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 10159773
- Stock #: TZ176A
- VIN: 2T1BURHE4HC769538
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # TZ176A
- Mileage 143,745 KM
This XSE is a ONE OWNER, BOUGHT AND SERVICED HERE! Features: HEATED LEATHER SEATS, POWER MOONROOF, 7 INCH TOUCH SCREEN WITH EMBEDDED NAVIGATION, BACK-UP CAMERA, BLUETOOTH, USB, XM SAT RADIO READY, PUSH BUTTON START WITH SMART ENTRY, AUTO A/C, POWER DRIVERS SEAT, TOYOTA SAFETY SENSE WITH RADAR CRUISE, AUTO DIMMING REAR VIEW MIRROR, BEAUTIFUL 17 INCH ALLOYS, LED HEADLAMPS AND MORE. Gorgeous Blue Crush Metallic exterior and Black interior. We have all of the original keys, manuals, service records and an ACCIDENT FREE Carfax report.
