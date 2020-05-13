Menu
$16,432

+ taxes & licensing

Vandermeer Toyota

905-372-5437

2017 Toyota Corolla

2017 Toyota Corolla

LE-ONE OWNER+BOUGHT+SERVICED HERE!

2017 Toyota Corolla

LE-ONE OWNER+BOUGHT+SERVICED HERE!

Location

Vandermeer Toyota

959 Division St, Cobourg, ON K9A 4K8

905-372-5437

$16,432

+ taxes & licensing

  • 48,872KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 5018511
  • Stock #: CW086A
  • VIN: 2T1BURHEXHC753344
Exterior Colour
Grey
Interior Colour
Tan
Body Style
Sedan
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door

This LE is a ONE OWNER, BOUGHT AND SERVICED HERE! HEATED SEATS, BACK-UP CAMERA, BLUETOOTH, TOYOTA SAFETY SENSE INCLUDING DYNAMIC RADAR CRUISE, AUTO HIGH BEAMS, LANE DEPARTURE ALERT AND PRE-COLLISION SYSTEM! Beautiful Slate exterior and Beige interior. We have all of the original keys, manuals, service records and an ACCIDENT FREE Carfax report.

Safety
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • ABS Brakes
  • Dual Air Bags
  • Stability Control
  • Side Air Bags
  • Driver Air Bags
  • Passenger Air Bags
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Locks
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Steering Wheel Controls
  • Telescopic Steering
  • Intermittent Wipers
  • Remote Entry
Seating
  • Heated Seats
Powertrain
  • Front Wheel Drive
Media / Nav / Comm
  • CD Player
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • Bluetooth
Additional Features
  • CVT

Vandermeer Toyota

Vandermeer Toyota

959 Division St, Cobourg, ON K9A 4K8

