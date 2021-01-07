Menu
2017 Toyota Corolla

78,767 KM

$14,906

+ tax & licensing
$14,906

+ taxes & licensing

Vandermeer Toyota

905-372-5437

2017 Toyota Corolla

2017 Toyota Corolla

SE SPORT PKG!

2017 Toyota Corolla

SE SPORT PKG!

Vandermeer Toyota

959 Division St, Cobourg, ON K9A 4K8

905-372-5437

$14,906

+ taxes & licensing

78,767KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 6438781
  Stock #: W5269
  VIN: 2T1BURHE1HC950452

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # W5269
  • Mileage 78,767 KM

Vehicle Description

This ONE OWNER SE features: BEAUTIFUL 17 INCH ALLOYS, REAR SPOILER, SPORT FRONT FACIA, LED HEALAMPS, BLUETOOTH, USB, BACK-UP CAMERA, AUTO A/C, TOYOTA SAFETY SENSE INCLUDING RADAR CRUISE AND MORE! Beautiful Falcon Grey Metallic exterior and Black interior. Previous US vehicle. We have all of the original keys, manuals and an ACCIDENT FREE Carfax report.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
ABS Brakes
Dual Air Bags
Stability Control
Side Air Bags
Driver Air Bags
Passenger Air Bags
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
Telescopic Steering
Intermittent Wipers
Adaptive Cruise Control
Remote Entry
Front Wheel Drive
Rear Spoiler
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Split Folder Rear Seats
CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Vandermeer Toyota

Vandermeer Toyota

959 Division St, Cobourg, ON K9A 4K8

