2017 Toyota Corolla

128,183 KM

Vandermeer Toyota

905-372-5437

LE-ONE OWNER+BOUGHT+SERVICED HERE!

LE-ONE OWNER+BOUGHT+SERVICED HERE!

Vandermeer Toyota

959 Division St, Cobourg, ON K9A 4K8

905-372-5437

128,183KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 6826205
  • Stock #: W5316
  • VIN: 2T1BURHE0HC762683

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 128,183 KM

Vehicle Description

This LE is a ONE OWNER, BOUGHT AND SERVICED HERE! Features: 4 BRAND NEW TIRES, HEATED SEATS, BACK-UP CAMERA, BLUETOOTH, USB, AUTO A/C, TOYOTA SAFETY SENSE INCLUDING RADAR CRUISE AND MORE! Beautiful Alpine White exterior and Black interior. We have all of the original keys, manuals, Toyota service records and a free Carfax report.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
ABS Brakes
Dual Air Bags
Stability Control
Side Air Bags
Driver Air Bags
Passenger Air Bags
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
Telescopic Steering
Intermittent Wipers
Remote Entry
Heated Seats
Split Folder Rear Seats
Front Wheel Drive
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
CVT

959 Division St, Cobourg, ON K9A 4K8

905-372-5437

