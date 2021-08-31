Menu
2017 Toyota Corolla

38,870 KM

Details

$18,926

+ tax & licensing
Vandermeer Toyota

905-372-5437

LE-ONE OWNER+BOUGHT+SERVICED HERE!

Location

Vandermeer Toyota

959 Division St, Cobourg, ON K9A 4K8

905-372-5437

38,870KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 7989924
  • Stock #: TY017A
  • VIN: 2T1BURHE1HC901073

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # TY017A
  • Mileage 38,870 KM

Vehicle Description

This LE is a ONE OWNER, BOUGHT AND SERVICED HERE! Features: HEATED SEATS, BACK-UP CAMERA, BLUETOOTH, USB, STEERING WHEEL AUDIO CONTROLS, AUTO A/C, TOYOTA SAFETY SENSE WITH RADAR CRUISE, LED HEADLAMPS AND MORE. Very clean Slate exterior and Black interior. We have all of the original keys, manuals, service records and an ACCIDENT FREE Carfax report.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
ABS Brakes
Dual Air Bags
Stability Control
Side Air Bags
Driver Air Bags
Passenger Air Bags
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Seats
Split Folder Rear Seats
Front Wheel Drive
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Telescopic Steering
Intermittent Wipers
Remote Entry
CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

959 Division St, Cobourg, ON K9A 4K8

