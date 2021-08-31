2017 Toyota Corolla

$18,926 + taxes & licensing 3 8 , 8 7 0 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Listing ID: 7989924

7989924 Stock #: TY017A

TY017A VIN: 2T1BURHE1HC901073

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Grey

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 38,870 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control Heated Mirrors ABS Brakes Dual Air Bags Stability Control Side Air Bags Driver Air Bags Passenger Air Bags Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Locks Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Steering Wheel Controls Seating Heated Seats Split Folder Rear Seats Mechanical Front Wheel Drive Media / Nav / Comm CD Player AM/FM Stereo Bluetooth Convenience Telescopic Steering Intermittent Wipers Remote Entry Additional Features CVT

