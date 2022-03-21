Menu
2017 Toyota Corolla

116,423 KM

Details Description Features

$17,984

+ tax & licensing
Vandermeer Toyota

905-372-5437

SE-ONE OWNER+BOUGHT+SERVICED HERE!

Location

Vandermeer Toyota

959 Division St, Cobourg, ON K9A 4K8

905-372-5437

116,423KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 8926870
  Stock #: TY203A
  VIN: 2T1BURHEXHC958565

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 116,423 KM

Vehicle Description

This SE is a ONE OWNER, BOUGHT AND SERVICED HERE! Features: SPORT FRONT BUMPER, LED HEADLAMPS, REAR LIP SPOILER, LEATHER WRAPPED STEERING WHEEL WITH PADDLE SHIFTERS, HEATED SEATS, BACK-UP CAMERA, BLUETOOTH, USB, AUTO A/C, TOYOTA SAFETY SENSE WITH RADAR CRUISE AND MORE. Falcon Grey exterior and Black interior. We have all of the original keys, manuals, Toyota service records and an ACCIDENT FREE Carfax report.

Vehicle Features

Front Wheel Drive
CVT

Back to Top

Email Vandermeer Toyota

959 Division St, Cobourg, ON K9A 4K8

