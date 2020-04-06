Menu
2017 Toyota Highlander

Limited

2017 Toyota Highlander

Limited LIMITED!

Vandermeer Toyota

959 Division St, Cobourg, ON K9A 4K8

905-372-5437

$34,302

+ taxes & licensing

  • 88,087KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 4878888
  • Stock #: W4999
  • VIN: 5TDDZRFH7HS408531
Exterior Colour
Black
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
5-door

ONE OWNER, DEALER SERVICED and very clean! NAVIGATION, JBL AUDIO, PANORAMIC SUNROOF, HEATED AND COOLED LEATHER SEATS, HEATED REAR SEATS, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, PUSH BUTTON START, BIRDS EYE VIEW BACK-UP CAMERA, POWER LIFTGATE, 19 INCH CHROME WHEELS, TOYOTA SAFETY SENSE AND MORE! Beautiful Black Metallic exterior and Black interior. We have all of the original keys, manuals, service records and an ACCIDENT FREE Carfax report.

Safety
  • Fog Lights
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • ABS Brakes
  • Parking Distance Sensors
  • Dual Air Bags
  • Stability Control
  • Side Air Bags
  • Driver Air Bags
  • Passenger Air Bags
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Trunk
  • Power Locks
  • Power Seats
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • rear air
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Steering Wheel Controls
  • Garage door opener
  • Telescopic Steering
  • Intermittent Wipers
  • Remote Entry
Seating
  • Heated Seats
  • Memory Seats
  • VENTILATED SEATS
Media / Nav / Comm
  • CD Player
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • Bluetooth
Windows
  • Sunroof
Additional Features
  • Premium Audio
  • AWD
  • Navigation System
  • Dual Air Controls
  • GPS System
  • 8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Vandermeer Toyota

Vandermeer Toyota

959 Division St, Cobourg, ON K9A 4K8

905-372-5437

