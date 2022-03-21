Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2017 Toyota Highlander

112,062 KM

Details Description Features

$37,941

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$37,941

+ taxes & licensing

Vandermeer Toyota

905-372-5437

Contact Seller
2017 Toyota Highlander

2017 Toyota Highlander

Limited LIMITED-NAVIGATION+COOLED SEATS!

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Toyota Highlander

Limited LIMITED-NAVIGATION+COOLED SEATS!

Location

Vandermeer Toyota

959 Division St, Cobourg, ON K9A 4K8

905-372-5437

  1. 8670155
  2. 8670155
  3. 8670155
  4. 8670155
  5. 8670155
  6. 8670155
  7. 8670155
  8. 8670155
  9. 8670155
  10. 8670155
  11. 8670155
  12. 8670155
  13. 8670155
  14. 8670155
  15. 8670155
  16. 8670155
  17. 8670155
  18. 8670155
  19. 8670155
  20. 8670155
  21. 8670155
  22. 8670155
  23. 8670155
  24. 8670155
  25. 8670155
  26. 8670155
  27. 8670155
  28. 8670155
  29. 8670155
Contact Seller

$37,941

+ taxes & licensing

112,062KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8670155
  • Stock #: TY144A
  • VIN: 5TDDZRFH6HS370337

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Mileage 112,062 KM

Vehicle Description

Purchased here new and SERVICED HERE FROM DAY ONE this LIMITED is in great shape! Features: HEATED AND COOLED LEATHER SEATS, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, PANORAMIC SUNROOF, NAVIGATION, BIRDS EYE VIEW BACK UP CAMERA, BLUETOOTH, USB, XM SAT RADIO READY, PUSH BUTTON START WITH SMART ENTRY, 3 ZONE AUTO A/C, HEATED REAR SEATS, DUAL POWER SEATS WITH DRIVERS MEMORY, POWER HATCH, TOYOTA SAFETY SENSE WITH RADAR CRUISE, BLIND SPOT MONITORING, 19 INCH DARK CHROME CLAD ALLOYS AND MORE. Gorgeous Rouge Mica exterior and Beige interior. We have all of the original keys, manuals, Toyota service records and an ACCIDENT FREE Carfax report.

Vehicle Features

AWD
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Vandermeer Toyota

2019 Toyota RAV4 Hyb...
 38,161 KM
$46,915 + tax & lic
2021 Toyota 4Runner ...
 21,142 KM
$58,918 + tax & lic
2017 Toyota Highland...
 112,062 KM
$37,941 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Vandermeer Toyota

Vandermeer Toyota

Vandermeer Toyota

959 Division St, Cobourg, ON K9A 4K8

Call Dealer

905-372-XXXX

(click to show)

905-372-5437

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory