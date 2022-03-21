$37,941+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
905-372-5437
2017 Toyota Highlander
Limited LIMITED-NAVIGATION+COOLED SEATS!
Location
Vandermeer Toyota
959 Division St, Cobourg, ON K9A 4K8
905-372-5437
$37,941
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 8670155
- Stock #: TY144A
- VIN: 5TDDZRFH6HS370337
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Beige
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 5-door
- Mileage 112,062 KM
Vehicle Description
Purchased here new and SERVICED HERE FROM DAY ONE this LIMITED is in great shape! Features: HEATED AND COOLED LEATHER SEATS, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, PANORAMIC SUNROOF, NAVIGATION, BIRDS EYE VIEW BACK UP CAMERA, BLUETOOTH, USB, XM SAT RADIO READY, PUSH BUTTON START WITH SMART ENTRY, 3 ZONE AUTO A/C, HEATED REAR SEATS, DUAL POWER SEATS WITH DRIVERS MEMORY, POWER HATCH, TOYOTA SAFETY SENSE WITH RADAR CRUISE, BLIND SPOT MONITORING, 19 INCH DARK CHROME CLAD ALLOYS AND MORE. Gorgeous Rouge Mica exterior and Beige interior. We have all of the original keys, manuals, Toyota service records and an ACCIDENT FREE Carfax report.
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Vandermeer Toyota
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.