2017 Toyota Prius

Touring TOURING+XTRA WARRANTY-120,000 KMS!

2017 Toyota Prius

Touring TOURING+XTRA WARRANTY-120,000 KMS!

Vandermeer Toyota

959 Division St, Cobourg, ON K9A 4K8

905-372-5437

$23,880

+ taxes & licensing

  • 43,441KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 4878879
  • Stock #: W4992
  • VIN: JTDKARFU6H3527894
Exterior Colour
Blue
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Hatchback
Fuel Type
Hybrid
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
5-door

This ONE OWNER, DEALER SERVICED TOURING features NAVIGATION, HEATED LEATHER SEATS, 17 INCH ALLOYS, FOG LIGHTS, BACK-UP CAMERA, QI WIRELESS PHONE CHARGING PAD, TOYOTA SAFETY SENSE INCLUDING, RADAR CRUISE, LANE DEPARTURE ALERT, AUTO HIGH BEAMS, PRE-COLLISION SYSTEM and an available TOYOTA COMPREHENSIVE WARRANTY valid up to 120,000 kms or December 19, 2023 whichever comes first for a transfer fee of only $150+hst! Beautiful Blue Metallic exterior and Black interior. We have all of the original keys, manuals, service records and a free Carfax report.

Safety
  • Fog Lights
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • ABS Brakes
  • Dual Air Bags
  • Stability Control
  • Side Air Bags
  • Driver Air Bags
  • Passenger Air Bags
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Locks
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Steering Wheel Controls
  • Telescopic Steering
  • Intermittent Wipers
  • Remote Entry
Seating
  • Heated Seats
  • Split Folder Rear Seats
Powertrain
  • Front Wheel Drive
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • Bluetooth
Additional Features
  • Navigation System
  • GPS System
  • CVT

