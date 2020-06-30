2017 Toyota Prius

+ taxes & licensing
905-372-5437
959 Division St, Cobourg, ON K9A 4K8
905-372-5437
+ taxes & licensing
This TECHNOLOGY ADVANCED PKG has it all! HEATED SOFTEX SEATS, HEADS UP DISPLAY, POWER DRIVERS SEAT, BLIND SPOT MONITORING, REAR CROSS TRAFFIC ALERT, RAIN SENSING WIPERS, INTELLIGENT CLEARANCE SONAR WITH INTELLIGENT PARK ASSIST, SUNROOF, NAVIGATION, TOYOTA SAFETY SENSE AND MORE! Red Metallic exterior and Beige interior. We have all of the original keys, manuals and an ACCIDENT FREE Carfax report.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
959 Division St, Cobourg, ON K9A 4K8