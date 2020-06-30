Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2017 Toyota Prius

84,510 KM

Details Description Features

$19,965

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$19,965

+ taxes & licensing

Vandermeer Toyota

905-372-5437

Contact Seller
2017 Toyota Prius

2017 Toyota Prius

Technology TECHNOLOGY ADVANCED PKG!

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Toyota Prius

Technology TECHNOLOGY ADVANCED PKG!

Location

Vandermeer Toyota

959 Division St, Cobourg, ON K9A 4K8

905-372-5437

Contact Seller
  • Listing ID: 5347589
  • Stock #: W5104
  • VIN: JTDKARFU3H3530882

$19,965

+ taxes & licensing

84,510KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Mileage 84,510 KM

Vehicle Description

This TECHNOLOGY ADVANCED PKG has it all! HEATED SOFTEX SEATS, HEADS UP DISPLAY, POWER DRIVERS SEAT, BLIND SPOT MONITORING, REAR CROSS TRAFFIC ALERT, RAIN SENSING WIPERS, INTELLIGENT CLEARANCE SONAR WITH INTELLIGENT PARK ASSIST, SUNROOF, NAVIGATION, TOYOTA SAFETY SENSE AND MORE! Red Metallic exterior and Beige interior. We have all of the original keys, manuals and an ACCIDENT FREE Carfax report.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
ABS Brakes
Parking Distance Sensors
Dual Air Bags
Stability Control
Side Air Bags
Driver Air Bags
Passenger Air Bags
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Locks
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
Telescopic Steering
Intermittent Wipers
Rain sensor wipers
Remote Entry
Heated Seats
Split Folder Rear Seats
Front Wheel Drive
Sunroof
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Premium Audio
Navigation System
CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Vandermeer Toyota

2019 Toyota RAV4 Lim...
 30,558 KM
$36,903 + tax & lic
2019 Toyota RAV4 XLE...
 51,801 KM
$31,986 + tax & lic
2016 Toyota RAV4 LE ...
 27,539 KM
$22,988 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Vandermeer Toyota

Vandermeer Toyota

Vandermeer Toyota

959 Division St, Cobourg, ON K9A 4K8

Call Dealer

905-372-XXXX

(click to show)

905-372-5437

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory