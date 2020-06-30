Menu
2017 Toyota RAV4

58,287 KM

$25,982

+ tax & licensing
Vandermeer Toyota

905-372-5437

2017 Toyota RAV4

2017 Toyota RAV4

SE+REMOTE START!

2017 Toyota RAV4

SE+REMOTE START!

Vandermeer Toyota

959 Division St, Cobourg, ON K9A 4K8

905-372-5437

  Listing ID: 5342654
  Stock #: W5093
  VIN: 2T3JFREV1HW648496

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Grey
  Interior Colour Black
  Body Style SUV / Crossover
  Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Engine 4-cylinder
  Doors 5-door
  Mileage 58,287 KM

Vehicle Description

This SE is a ONE OWNER, DEALER SERVICED vehicle that features REMOTE START, HEATED LEATHER SEATS, SUNROOF, NAVIGATION, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, PUSH BUTTON START, POWER DRIVERS SEAT, BACK-UP CAMERA, POWER HATCH, BEAUTIFUL 18 INCH ALLOYS, FOG LIGHTS, LED HEADLAMPS, TOYOTA SAFETY SENSE AND MORE! Gorgeous Magnetic grey Metallic exterior and Black interior. We have all of the original keys, manuals, service records and an ACCIDENT FREE Carfax report.

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
ABS Brakes
Dual Air Bags
Stability Control
Side Air Bags
Driver Air Bags
Passenger Air Bags
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Trunk
Power Locks
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
Remote Starter
Telescopic Steering
Intermittent Wipers
Remote Entry
Heated Seats
Split Folder Rear Seats
Sunroof
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
AWD
Navigation System
Dual Air Controls
6 Speed Automatic
GPS System

Vandermeer Toyota

Vandermeer Toyota

959 Division St, Cobourg, ON K9A 4K8

