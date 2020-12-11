Menu
2017 Toyota RAV4

58,226 KM

$21,985

+ tax & licensing
2017 Toyota RAV4

2017 Toyota RAV4

XLE-REMOTE START!

Location

959 Division St, Cobourg, ON K9A 4K8

58,226KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 6341726
  • Stock #: CX028A
  • VIN: 2T3WFREV0HW328544

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Mileage 58,226 KM

Vehicle Description

This ONE OWNER XLE FWD features TOYOTA LONG RANGE REMOTE START,SUNROOF, HEATED SEATS, BACK-UP CAMERA, DUAL AUTO A/C, POWER DRIVERS SEAT, POWER HATCH, 17 INCH ALLOYS, FOG LIGHTS, TOYOTA SAFETY SENSE AND MORE! Silver Metallic exterior and Black interior. We have all of the original keys, manuals and an ACCIDENT FREE Carfax report.

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
ABS Brakes
Dual Air Bags
Stability Control
Side Air Bags
Driver Air Bags
Passenger Air Bags
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Trunk
Power Locks
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
Remote Starter
Telescopic Steering
Intermittent Wipers
Remote Entry
Heated Seats
Split Folder Rear Seats
Front Wheel Drive
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Sunroof
Dual Air Controls
6 Speed Automatic

