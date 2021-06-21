2017 Toyota RAV4

+ taxes & licensing
905-372-5437
959 Division St, Cobourg, ON K9A 4K8
905-372-5437
+ taxes & licensing
This FULLY EQUIPPED LIMITED is a ONE OWNER, BOUGHT AND SERVICED HERE! Features: HEATED LEATHER SEATS, SUNROOF, NAVIGATION, 11 SPEAKER JBL AUDIO, BIRDS EYE VIEW BACK-UP CAMERA, XM SAT RADIO READY, PUSH BUTTON START WITH SMART ENTRY, DUAL AUTO A/C, POWER DRIVERS SEAT WITH MEMORY, POWER HATCH, 18 INCH ALLOYS, LED HEADLAMPS, TOYOTA SAFETY SENSE WITH RADAR CRUISE AND MORE. Gorgeous Black Current exterior and Black interior. We have all of the original keys, manuals, service records and an ACCIDENT FREE Carfax report.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
959 Division St, Cobourg, ON K9A 4K8