Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2017 Toyota RAV4

75,740 KM

Details Description Features

$25,982

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$25,982

+ taxes & licensing

Vandermeer Toyota

905-372-5437

Contact Seller
2017 Toyota RAV4

2017 Toyota RAV4

Limited LIMITED-ONE OWNER BOUGHT+SERVICED HERE!

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Toyota RAV4

Limited LIMITED-ONE OWNER BOUGHT+SERVICED HERE!

Location

Vandermeer Toyota

959 Division St, Cobourg, ON K9A 4K8

905-372-5437

Contact Seller

$25,982

+ taxes & licensing

75,740KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7416503
  • Stock #: TX284A
  • VIN: 2T3DFREV9HW644421

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Purple
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Mileage 75,740 KM

Vehicle Description

This FULLY EQUIPPED LIMITED is a ONE OWNER, BOUGHT AND SERVICED HERE! Features: HEATED LEATHER SEATS, SUNROOF, NAVIGATION, 11 SPEAKER JBL AUDIO, BIRDS EYE VIEW BACK-UP CAMERA, XM SAT RADIO READY, PUSH BUTTON START WITH SMART ENTRY, DUAL AUTO A/C, POWER DRIVERS SEAT WITH MEMORY, POWER HATCH, 18 INCH ALLOYS, LED HEADLAMPS, TOYOTA SAFETY SENSE WITH RADAR CRUISE AND MORE. Gorgeous Black Current exterior and Black interior. We have all of the original keys, manuals, service records and an ACCIDENT FREE Carfax report.

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
ABS Brakes
Dual Air Bags
Stability Control
Side Air Bags
Driver Air Bags
Passenger Air Bags
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Locks
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Heated Seats
Memory Seats
Split Folder Rear Seats
Steering Wheel Controls
Telescopic Steering
Intermittent Wipers
Remote Entry
Sunroof
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Premium Audio
AWD
Navigation System
Dual Air Controls
6 Speed Automatic
GPS System

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Vandermeer Toyota

2015 Toyota RAV4 LE ...
 180,992 KM
$13,958 + tax & lic
2019 Toyota Avalon X...
 60,096 KM
$33,891 + tax & lic
2020 Toyota 4Runner ...
 26,349 KM
$57,889 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Vandermeer Toyota

Vandermeer Toyota

Vandermeer Toyota

959 Division St, Cobourg, ON K9A 4K8

Call Dealer

905-372-XXXX

(click to show)

905-372-5437

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory