2017 Toyota RAV4

28,776 KM

$25,980

+ tax & licensing
LE AWD+REMOTE START!

2017 Toyota RAV4

LE AWD+REMOTE START!

Location

959 Division St, Cobourg, ON K9A 4K8

28,776KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 7492803
  • Stock #: W5430
  • VIN: 2T3BFREV0HW656464

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Mileage 28,776 KM

Vehicle Description

This DEALER SERVICED-LE AWD features: TOYOTA LONG RANGE REMOTE START, BLOCK HEATER, CLEAR HOOD TAPE, CARGO LINER, HEATED SEATS, BACK-UP CAMERA, BLUETOOTH, USB, TOYOTA SAFETY SENSE WITH RADAR CRUIS AND MORE. Silver Metallic exterior and Black interior. We have all of the original keys, manuals, service records and an ACCIDENT FREE Carfax report.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
ABS Brakes
Dual Air Bags
Stability Control
Side Air Bags
Driver Air Bags
Passenger Air Bags
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Heated Seats
Split Folder Rear Seats
Steering Wheel Controls
Remote Starter
Telescopic Steering
Intermittent Wipers
Remote Entry
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
AWD
6 Speed Automatic

959 Division St, Cobourg, ON K9A 4K8

