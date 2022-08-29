Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2017 Toyota RAV4

47,509 KM

Details Description Features

$31,852

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$31,852

+ taxes & licensing

Vandermeer Toyota

905-372-5437

Contact Seller
2017 Toyota RAV4

2017 Toyota RAV4

SE-LEATHER+NAVI+HTD STEERING!

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Toyota RAV4

SE-LEATHER+NAVI+HTD STEERING!

Location

Vandermeer Toyota

959 Division St, Cobourg, ON K9A 4K8

905-372-5437

  1. 9267166
  2. 9267166
  3. 9267166
  4. 9267166
  5. 9267166
  6. 9267166
  7. 9267166
  8. 9267166
  9. 9267166
  10. 9267166
  11. 9267166
  12. 9267166
  13. 9267166
  14. 9267166
  15. 9267166
  16. 9267166
  17. 9267166
  18. 9267166
  19. 9267166
  20. 9267166
  21. 9267166
  22. 9267166
  23. 9267166
  24. 9267166
  25. 9267166
  26. 9267166
  27. 9267166
  28. 9267166
  29. 9267166
Contact Seller

$31,852

+ taxes & licensing

47,509KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9267166
  • Stock #: TZ005A
  • VIN: 2T3JFREV0HW628367

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Purple
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Mileage 47,509 KM

Vehicle Description

This SE is a ONE OWNER, BOUGHT AND SERVICED HERE with ONLY 47,509 KMS! Features: HEATED LEATHER SEATS, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, POWER MOONROOF, NAVIGATION, BACK-UP CAMERA, BLUETOOTH, USB, XM SAT RADIO READY, DUAL AUTO A/C, PUSH BUTTON START WITH SMART ENTRY, TOYOTA SAFETY SENSE WITH RADAR CRUISE, POWER DRIVERS SEAT, POWER HATCH, STUNNING 18 INCH ALLOYS, FOG LIGHTS, LED HEADLAMPS AND MORE. Beautiful Black Currant exterior and Black interior. We have all of the original keys, manuals, service records and an ACCIDENT FREE Carfax report.

Vehicle Features

AWD
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Vandermeer Toyota

2017 Toyota RAV4 SE-...
 47,509 KM
$31,852 + tax & lic
2022 Toyota Corolla ...
 4,349 KM
$37,892 + tax & lic
2016 Toyota Corolla ...
 60,812 KM
$19,982 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Vandermeer Toyota

Vandermeer Toyota

Vandermeer Toyota

959 Division St, Cobourg, ON K9A 4K8

Call Dealer

905-372-XXXX

(click to show)

905-372-5437

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory