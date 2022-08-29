$31,852+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
905-372-5437
2017 Toyota RAV4
SE-LEATHER+NAVI+HTD STEERING!
Location
Vandermeer Toyota
959 Division St, Cobourg, ON K9A 4K8
$31,852
- Listing ID: 9267166
- Stock #: TZ005A
- VIN: 2T3JFREV0HW628367
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Purple
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 5-door
- Mileage 47,509 KM
Vehicle Description
This SE is a ONE OWNER, BOUGHT AND SERVICED HERE with ONLY 47,509 KMS! Features: HEATED LEATHER SEATS, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, POWER MOONROOF, NAVIGATION, BACK-UP CAMERA, BLUETOOTH, USB, XM SAT RADIO READY, DUAL AUTO A/C, PUSH BUTTON START WITH SMART ENTRY, TOYOTA SAFETY SENSE WITH RADAR CRUISE, POWER DRIVERS SEAT, POWER HATCH, STUNNING 18 INCH ALLOYS, FOG LIGHTS, LED HEADLAMPS AND MORE. Beautiful Black Currant exterior and Black interior. We have all of the original keys, manuals, service records and an ACCIDENT FREE Carfax report.
Vehicle Features
