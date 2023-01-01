$27,955+ tax & licensing
2017 Toyota RAV4
XLE AWD-ONE OWNER+DEALER SERVICED!
Vandermeer Toyota
959 Division St, Cobourg, ON K9A 4K8
$27,955
- Listing ID: 9454690
- Stock #: TZ027A
- VIN: 2T3RFREV6HW583650
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Purple
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 5-door
- Mileage 73,712 KM
Vehicle Description
This ONE OWNER, DEALER SERVICED-XLE AWD features: TOYOTA LONG RANGE REMOTE START, POWER MOONROOF, POWER DRIVERS SEAT, POWER HATCH, HEATED SEATS, BACK-UP CAMERA, BLUETOOTH, USB, DUAL AUTO A/C, TOYOTA SAFETY SENSE WITH RADAR CRUISE, 17 INCH ALLOYS, FOG LIGHTS AND MORE. Gorgeous Black Currant Metallic exterior and Black interior. We have all of the original keys, manuals, Toyota service records and an ACCIDENT FREE Carfax report.
Vehicle Features
