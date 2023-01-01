Menu
2017 Toyota RAV4

73,712 KM

$27,955

+ tax & licensing
$27,955

+ taxes & licensing

Vandermeer Toyota

905-372-5437

2017 Toyota RAV4

2017 Toyota RAV4

XLE AWD-ONE OWNER+DEALER SERVICED!

2017 Toyota RAV4

XLE AWD-ONE OWNER+DEALER SERVICED!

Location

Vandermeer Toyota

959 Division St, Cobourg, ON K9A 4K8

905-372-5437

$27,955

+ taxes & licensing

73,712KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 9454690
  Stock #: TZ027A
  VIN: 2T3RFREV6HW583650

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Purple
  Interior Colour Black
  Body Style SUV / Crossover
  Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Engine 4-cylinder
  Doors 5-door
  Mileage 73,712 KM

Vehicle Description

This ONE OWNER, DEALER SERVICED-XLE AWD features: TOYOTA LONG RANGE REMOTE START, POWER MOONROOF, POWER DRIVERS SEAT, POWER HATCH, HEATED SEATS, BACK-UP CAMERA, BLUETOOTH, USB, DUAL AUTO A/C, TOYOTA SAFETY SENSE WITH RADAR CRUISE, 17 INCH ALLOYS, FOG LIGHTS AND MORE. Gorgeous Black Currant Metallic exterior and Black interior. We have all of the original keys, manuals, Toyota service records and an ACCIDENT FREE Carfax report.

Vehicle Features

AWD
6 Speed Automatic

Email Vandermeer Toyota

Vandermeer Toyota

Vandermeer Toyota

959 Division St, Cobourg, ON K9A 4K8

