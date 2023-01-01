Menu
2017 Toyota Sienna

130,551 KM

$33,966

+ tax & licensing
$33,966

+ taxes & licensing

Vandermeer Toyota

905-372-5437

2017 Toyota Sienna

2017 Toyota Sienna

SE 8 Passenger SE-LEATHER+19 INCH ALLOYS!

2017 Toyota Sienna

SE 8 Passenger SE-LEATHER+19 INCH ALLOYS!

Vandermeer Toyota

959 Division St, Cobourg, ON K9A 4K8

905-372-5437

$33,966

+ taxes & licensing

130,551KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 10281756
  Stock #: W6093
  VIN: 5TDXZ3DC8HS849991

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Mileage 130,551 KM

Vehicle Description

This SE has been SERVICED HERE FROM DAY ONE! Features: HEATED LEATHER SEATS, 19 INCH ALLOYS, LED DRLS, FOG LIGHTS, 7 INCH TOUCH SCREEN WITH BACK-UP CAMERA, BLUETOOTH, USB, XM SAT RADIO READY, 3 ZONE AUTO A/C, DUAL POWER SEATS, POWER SLIDING DOORS, POWER HATCH AND MORE. Pre-Dawn Grey Mica exterior and Black interior. We have all of the original keys, manuals, Toyota service records and an ACCIDENT FREE Carfax report.

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Front Wheel Drive

Additional Features

8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Vandermeer Toyota

Vandermeer Toyota

959 Division St, Cobourg, ON K9A 4K8

