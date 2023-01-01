Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2017 Toyota Sienna

19,811 KM

Details Description Features

$32,918

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$32,918

+ taxes & licensing

Vandermeer Toyota

905-372-5437

Contact Seller
2017 Toyota Sienna

2017 Toyota Sienna

7 Passenger CE-ONLY 19,811 KMS!

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Toyota Sienna

7 Passenger CE-ONLY 19,811 KMS!

Location

Vandermeer Toyota

959 Division St, Cobourg, ON K9A 4K8

905-372-5437

  1. 9610864
  2. 9610864
  3. 9610864
  4. 9610864
  5. 9610864
  6. 9610864
  7. 9610864
  8. 9610864
  9. 9610864
  10. 9610864
  11. 9610864
  12. 9610864
  13. 9610864
  14. 9610864
  15. 9610864
  16. 9610864
  17. 9610864
  18. 9610864
  19. 9610864
  20. 9610864
  21. 9610864
  22. 9610864
  23. 9610864
  24. 9610864
  25. 9610864
  26. 9610864
Contact Seller

$32,918

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
19,811KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9610864
  • Stock #: TZ037A
  • VIN: 5TDZZ3DC2HS863541

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Mileage 19,811 KM

Vehicle Description

Lots of life left in this CE-ONLY 19,811 KMS! Features: BACK-UP CAMERA, BLUETOOTH, USB, STEERING WHEEL AUDIO CONTROLS, 3 ZONE AUTO A/C, POWER WINDOWS, CRUISE CONTROL, KEYLESS ENTRY, HEIGHT ADJUSTABLE DRIVERS SEAT, 7 PASS SEATING, 17 INCH ALLOYS AND MORE. Super clean Pre-Dawn Grey Mica exterior and Grey interior. We have all of the original keys, manuals and an ACCIDENT FREE Carfax report.

Vehicle Features

Front Wheel Drive
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Vandermeer Toyota

2018 Toyota Corolla ...
 73,711 KM
$20,988 + tax & lic
2020 Toyota RAV4 LE ...
 14,871 KM
$35,977 + tax & lic
2022 Toyota Tacoma S...
 21,446 KM
$46,882 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Vandermeer Toyota

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Vandermeer Toyota

Vandermeer Toyota

959 Division St, Cobourg, ON K9A 4K8

Call Dealer

905-372-XXXX

(click to show)

905-372-5437

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory