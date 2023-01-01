$32,918+ tax & licensing
2017 Toyota Sienna
7 Passenger CE-ONLY 19,811 KMS!
Location
Vandermeer Toyota
959 Division St, Cobourg, ON K9A 4K8
$32,918
- Listing ID: 9610864
- Stock #: TZ037A
- VIN: 5TDZZ3DC2HS863541
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 5-door
- Mileage 19,811 KM
Vehicle Description
Lots of life left in this CE-ONLY 19,811 KMS! Features: BACK-UP CAMERA, BLUETOOTH, USB, STEERING WHEEL AUDIO CONTROLS, 3 ZONE AUTO A/C, POWER WINDOWS, CRUISE CONTROL, KEYLESS ENTRY, HEIGHT ADJUSTABLE DRIVERS SEAT, 7 PASS SEATING, 17 INCH ALLOYS AND MORE. Super clean Pre-Dawn Grey Mica exterior and Grey interior. We have all of the original keys, manuals and an ACCIDENT FREE Carfax report.
Vehicle Features
