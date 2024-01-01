Menu
Account
Sign In
DEALER SERVICED FROM DAY ONE this DOUBLE CAB-TRD SPORT is in great shape! Features: 17 INCH ALLOY WHEELS, HOOD SCOOP, LED DRLS, SPORT TUNED SUSPENSION, HEATED SEATS, 7 INCH TOUCH SCREEN WITH EMBEDDED NAVIGATION, BACK-UP CAMERA, BLUETOOTH, USB, PUSH BUTTON START WITH SMART ENTRY, DUAL AUTO A/C, POWER REAR GLASS AND MORE. Awesome Blazing Blue Metallic exterior and Dark Grey interior. We have all of the original keys, manuals, service records and an ACCIDENT FREE Carfax report.

2017 Toyota Tacoma

81,969 KM

Details Description Features

$36,977

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2017 Toyota Tacoma

SR5 DOUBLE CAB-TRD SPORT!

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Toyota Tacoma

SR5 DOUBLE CAB-TRD SPORT!

Location

Vandermeer Toyota

959 Division St, Cobourg, ON K9A 4K8

905-372-5437

  1. 11098253
  2. 11098253
  3. 11098253
  4. 11098253
  5. 11098253
  6. 11098253
  7. 11098253
  8. 11098253
  9. 11098253
  10. 11098253
  11. 11098253
  12. 11098253
  13. 11098253
  14. 11098253
  15. 11098253
  16. 11098253
  17. 11098253
  18. 11098253
  19. 11098253
  20. 11098253
  21. 11098253
  22. 11098253
  23. 11098253
  24. 11098253
  25. 11098253
  26. 11098253
  27. 11098253
Contact Seller

$36,977

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
81,969KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 5TFDZ5BN5HX019160

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 81,969 KM

Vehicle Description

DEALER SERVICED FROM DAY ONE this DOUBLE CAB-TRD SPORT is in great shape! Features: 17 INCH ALLOY WHEELS, HOOD SCOOP, LED DRLS, SPORT TUNED SUSPENSION, HEATED SEATS, 7 INCH TOUCH SCREEN WITH EMBEDDED NAVIGATION, BACK-UP CAMERA, BLUETOOTH, USB, PUSH BUTTON START WITH SMART ENTRY, DUAL AUTO A/C, POWER REAR GLASS AND MORE. Awesome Blazing Blue Metallic exterior and Dark Grey interior. We have all of the original keys, manuals, service records and an ACCIDENT FREE Carfax report.

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

4x4
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Vandermeer Toyota

Used 2023 Toyota Tundra Limited LIMITED+TRD OFF ROAD! for sale in Cobourg, ON
2023 Toyota Tundra Limited LIMITED+TRD OFF ROAD! 27,265 KM $65,994 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Toyota Tacoma TRD SPORT PREMIUM-ONLY 22,234 KMS! for sale in Cobourg, ON
2022 Toyota Tacoma TRD SPORT PREMIUM-ONLY 22,234 KMS! 22,234 KM $51,944 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Toyota Tacoma TRD OFF ROAD-ONE OWNER+DLR SERVICED! for sale in Cobourg, ON
2020 Toyota Tacoma TRD OFF ROAD-ONE OWNER+DLR SERVICED! 87,028 KM $41,997 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Vandermeer Toyota

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Vandermeer Toyota

Vandermeer Toyota

959 Division St, Cobourg, ON K9A 4K8

Call Dealer

905-372-XXXX

(click to show)

905-372-5437

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$36,977

+ taxes & licensing

Vandermeer Toyota

905-372-5437

Contact Seller
2017 Toyota Tacoma