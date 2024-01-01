$36,977+ tax & licensing
2017 Toyota Tacoma
SR5 DOUBLE CAB-TRD SPORT!
Location
Vandermeer Toyota
959 Division St, Cobourg, ON K9A 4K8
905-372-5437
$36,977
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 81,969 KM
Vehicle Description
DEALER SERVICED FROM DAY ONE this DOUBLE CAB-TRD SPORT is in great shape! Features: 17 INCH ALLOY WHEELS, HOOD SCOOP, LED DRLS, SPORT TUNED SUSPENSION, HEATED SEATS, 7 INCH TOUCH SCREEN WITH EMBEDDED NAVIGATION, BACK-UP CAMERA, BLUETOOTH, USB, PUSH BUTTON START WITH SMART ENTRY, DUAL AUTO A/C, POWER REAR GLASS AND MORE. Awesome Blazing Blue Metallic exterior and Dark Grey interior. We have all of the original keys, manuals, service records and an ACCIDENT FREE Carfax report.
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
