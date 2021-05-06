Menu
2017 Toyota Tacoma

51,076 KM

$41,918

+ tax & licensing
$41,918

+ taxes & licensing

Vandermeer Toyota

905-372-5437

2017 Toyota Tacoma

2017 Toyota Tacoma

Limited LIMITED-ONE OWNER+BOUGHT+SERVICED HERE!

2017 Toyota Tacoma

Limited LIMITED-ONE OWNER+BOUGHT+SERVICED HERE!

Vandermeer Toyota

959 Division St, Cobourg, ON K9A 4K8

905-372-5437

$41,918

+ taxes & licensing

51,076KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 7082083
  Stock #: W5360
  VIN: 5TFHZ5BNXHX025814

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Brown
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 51,076 KM

Vehicle Description

This TOP PACKAGE-LIMITED is a ONE OWNER, BOUGHT AND SERVICED HERE! Features: HARD TRI-FOLD COVER, HEATED LEATHER SEATS, 7 SPEAKER PREMIUM JBL AUDIO, NAVIGATION, BACK-UP CAM, BLUETOOTH, XM SAT RADIO READY, SUNROOF, PUSH BUTTON START, DUAL AUTO A/C, POWER REAR GLASS, BLIND SPOT MONITORING, FOG LIGHTS, LED DRLS, CHROME SIDE STEPS, CHROME TRIM AND MORE. Beautiful Magnetic Grey Metallic exterior and Brown interior. We have all of the original keys, manuals, Toyota service records and an ACCIDENT FREE Carfax report.

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
ABS Brakes
Parking Distance Sensors
Dual Air Bags
Stability Control
Side Air Bags
Driver Air Bags
Passenger Air Bags
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
Tow Package
Telescopic Steering
Intermittent Wipers
Remote Entry
Heated Seats
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Sunroof
Premium Audio
Navigation System
4x4
Dual Air Controls
6 Speed Automatic
GPS System

Vandermeer Toyota

Vandermeer Toyota

959 Division St, Cobourg, ON K9A 4K8

