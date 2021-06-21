Menu
2017 Toyota Tacoma

50,951 KM

Details Description Features

$44,216

+ tax & licensing
$44,216

+ taxes & licensing

Vandermeer Toyota

905-372-5437

2017 Toyota Tacoma

2017 Toyota Tacoma

Limited LIMITED!

2017 Toyota Tacoma

Limited LIMITED!

Vandermeer Toyota

959 Division St, Cobourg, ON K9A 4K8

905-372-5437

$44,216

+ taxes & licensing

50,951KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 7446794
  Stock #: W5416
  VIN: 5TFHZ5BNXHX018040

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Brown
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 50,951 KM

Vehicle Description

This FULLY EQUIPPED LIMITED has it all! Features: AN AMAZING 7 SPEAKER PREMIUM JBL AUDIO, HEATED LEATHER SEATS, POWER MOONROOF, QI WIRELESS CHARGER, PUSH BUTTON START WITH SMART ENTRY, NAVIGATION, BACK-UP CAM, DUAL AUTO A/C, FRONT TO BACK CLEARANCE SENSORS, POWER REAR GLASS, BLIND SPOT MONITORING, UNIQUE CHROME GRILLE, CHROME SIDE STEPS, 17 INCH ALLOYS AND MORE. Beautiful Magnetic grey Metallic exterior and Brown interior. We have all of the original keys, manuals and a free Carfax report.

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
ABS Brakes
Parking Distance Sensors
Dual Air Bags
Stability Control
Side Air Bags
Driver Air Bags
Passenger Air Bags
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Heated Seats
Steering Wheel Controls
Tow Package
Telescopic Steering
Remote Entry
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Sunroof
Premium Audio
Navigation System
4x4
Dual Air Controls
6 Speed Automatic
GPS System

