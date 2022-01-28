Menu
2017 Toyota Tacoma

117,006 KM

Details Description Features

+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing

Vandermeer Toyota

905-372-5437

Contact Seller
TRD Sport TRD SPORT!

Location

959 Division St, Cobourg, ON K9A 4K8

117,006KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8255497
  • Stock #: TY050A
  • VIN: 5TFDZ5BN5HX024696

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 117,006 KM

Vehicle Description

This DOUBLE CAB-TRD SPORT features: PRO GRILLE, SIDE STEPS, SOFT TONNEAU, NAVIGATION, BACK-UP CAMERA, BLUETOOTH, USB, PUSH BUTTON START WITH SMART ENTRY, DUAL AUTO A/C, POWER REAR GLASS, 17 INCH ALLOYS, HOOD SCOOP, LED DRLS, FOG LIGHTS AND MORE. Beautiful Magnetic Grey Metallic exterior and Grey interior. We have all of the original keys, manuals and an ACCIDENT FREE Carfax report.

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
ABS Brakes
Dual Air Bags
Stability Control
Side Air Bags
Driver Air Bags
Passenger Air Bags
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
Navigation System
Heated Seats
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Tow Package
Telescopic Steering
Intermittent Wipers
Remote Entry
long box
4x4
Dual Air Controls
6 Speed Automatic
GPS System

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

959 Division St, Cobourg, ON K9A 4K8

