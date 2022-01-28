2017 Toyota Tacoma

$38,992 + taxes & licensing 1 1 7 , 0 0 6 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8255497

8255497 Stock #: TY050A

TY050A VIN: 5TFDZ5BN5HX024696

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Grey

Interior Colour Grey

Body Style Pickup Truck

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 117,006 KM

Vehicle Features Exterior Fog Lights Safety Traction Control Heated Mirrors ABS Brakes Dual Air Bags Stability Control Side Air Bags Driver Air Bags Passenger Air Bags Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Locks Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Steering Wheel Controls Navigation System Seating Heated Seats Media / Nav / Comm CD Player AM/FM Stereo Bluetooth Convenience Tow Package Telescopic Steering Intermittent Wipers Remote Entry Additional Features long box 4x4 Dual Air Controls 6 Speed Automatic GPS System

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.