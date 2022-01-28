$38,992+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
905-372-5437
2017 Toyota Tacoma
TRD Sport TRD SPORT!
Location
Vandermeer Toyota
959 Division St, Cobourg, ON K9A 4K8
905-372-5437
$38,992
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 8255497
- Stock #: TY050A
- VIN: 5TFDZ5BN5HX024696
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 117,006 KM
Vehicle Description
This DOUBLE CAB-TRD SPORT features: PRO GRILLE, SIDE STEPS, SOFT TONNEAU, NAVIGATION, BACK-UP CAMERA, BLUETOOTH, USB, PUSH BUTTON START WITH SMART ENTRY, DUAL AUTO A/C, POWER REAR GLASS, 17 INCH ALLOYS, HOOD SCOOP, LED DRLS, FOG LIGHTS AND MORE. Beautiful Magnetic Grey Metallic exterior and Grey interior. We have all of the original keys, manuals and an ACCIDENT FREE Carfax report.
Vehicle Features
