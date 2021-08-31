2017 Toyota Yaris

$15,563 + taxes & licensing 8 8 , 8 6 8 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7990710

7990710 Stock #: W5490

W5490 VIN: VNKKTUD35HA072885

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Blue

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Hatchback

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 5-door

Mileage 88,868 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control Heated Mirrors ABS Brakes Dual Air Bags Stability Control Driver Air Bags Passenger Air Bags Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Locks Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Mechanical Front Wheel Drive Media / Nav / Comm CD Player AM/FM Stereo Bluetooth Convenience Remote Entry Seating Split Folder Rear Seats Additional Features 4 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.