Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2017 Toyota Yaris

88,868 KM

Details Description Features

$15,563

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$15,563

+ taxes & licensing

Vandermeer Toyota

905-372-5437

Contact Seller
2017 Toyota Yaris

2017 Toyota Yaris

LE-ONE OWNER+DEALER SERVICED!

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Toyota Yaris

LE-ONE OWNER+DEALER SERVICED!

Location

Vandermeer Toyota

959 Division St, Cobourg, ON K9A 4K8

905-372-5437

Contact Seller

$15,563

+ taxes & licensing

88,868KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7990710
  • Stock #: W5490
  • VIN: VNKKTUD35HA072885

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Mileage 88,868 KM

Vehicle Description

The LE is a ONE OWNER, DEALER SERVICED vehicle that features: AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION, A/C, POWER WINDOWS, CRUISE CONTROL, KEYLESS ENTRY, BLUETOOTH, USB, TOYOTA SAFETY SENSE AND MORE. Beautiful Blue Metallic exterior and Black interior. We have all of the original keys, manuals, service records and an ACCIDENT FREE Carfax report.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
ABS Brakes
Dual Air Bags
Stability Control
Driver Air Bags
Passenger Air Bags
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Front Wheel Drive
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Remote Entry
Split Folder Rear Seats
4 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Vandermeer Toyota

2017 Toyota Corolla ...
 38,870 KM
$18,926 + tax & lic
2018 Toyota RAV4 LE ...
 12,172 KM
$29,707 + tax & lic
2019 Toyota Highland...
 66,701 KM
$40,703 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Vandermeer Toyota

Vandermeer Toyota

Vandermeer Toyota

959 Division St, Cobourg, ON K9A 4K8

Call Dealer

905-372-XXXX

(click to show)

905-372-5437

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory