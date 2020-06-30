Menu
2018 Dodge Grand Caravan

72,094 KM

$17,944

+ tax & licensing
CVP/SXT SNOW TIRES ON RIMS!

  • Listing ID: 5347592
  • Stock #: TW211A
  • VIN: 2C4RDGBG0JR286079

72,094KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Mileage 72,094 KM

Vehicle Description

LOCAL, ONE OWNER, DEALER SERVICED, PREVIOUS OWNERS SNOW TIRES ON RIMS INCLUDED, CANADA VALUE PKG! 7 PASSENGER SEATING, REMOTE START, BACK-UP CAMERA, A/C, POWER WINDOWS, CRUISE CONTROL, KEYLESS ENTRY AND MORE! Dark Grey metallic exterior and Black interior. We have all of the original keys, manuals and an ACCIDENT FREE Carfax report.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Dual Air Bags
Side Air Bags
Driver Air Bags
Passenger Air Bags
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
Remote Starter
Intermittent Wipers
Remote Entry
Tachometer
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Front Wheel Drive
Split Folder Rear Seats
6 Speed Multi-speed automatic

