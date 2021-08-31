2018 GMC Canyon

$34,912 + taxes & licensing 8 7 , 4 0 8 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Listing ID: 7661242

7661242 Stock #: TX291A

TX291A VIN: 1GTG6CEN8J1102984

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Pickup Truck

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 87,408 KM

Vehicle Features Exterior Fog Lights Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes Dual Air Bags Stability Control Side Air Bags Driver Air Bags Passenger Air Bags Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Locks Power Seats Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Seating Heated Seats Convenience Steering Wheel Controls Intermittent Wipers Remote Entry Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Stereo Bluetooth Additional Features long box 4x4 6 Speed Automatic

