2018 GMC Canyon

87,408 KM

Details Description Features

$34,912

+ tax & licensing
$34,912

+ taxes & licensing

Vandermeer Toyota

905-372-5437

2018 GMC Canyon

2018 GMC Canyon

SLT CREW SLE!

2018 GMC Canyon

SLT CREW SLE!

Location

Vandermeer Toyota

959 Division St, Cobourg, ON K9A 4K8

905-372-5437

$34,912

+ taxes & licensing

87,408KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 7661242
  • Stock #: TX291A
  • VIN: 1GTG6CEN8J1102984

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 87,408 KM

Vehicle Description

This ONE OWNER, SLE CREW 4X4 features: HEATED SEATS, BACK-UP CAMERA, BLUETOOTH, USB, AUTO A/C, POWER DRIVERS SEAT, FOG LIGHTS, 18 INCH ALLOYS, SOFT TONNEAU AND MORE. Black exterior and Black interior. We have all of the original keys, manuals and an ACCIDENT FREE Carfax report.

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Dual Air Bags
Stability Control
Side Air Bags
Driver Air Bags
Passenger Air Bags
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Heated Seats
Steering Wheel Controls
Intermittent Wipers
Remote Entry
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
long box
4x4
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Vandermeer Toyota

Vandermeer Toyota

959 Division St, Cobourg, ON K9A 4K8

