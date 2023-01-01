$38,908+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
905-372-5437
2018 GMC Sierra 1500
SLE CREW ELEVATION-ONLY 79,179 KMS!
Location
Vandermeer Toyota
959 Division St, Cobourg, ON K9A 4K8
$38,908
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 10501701
- Stock #: W6123A
- VIN: 3GTU2MEC3JG435484
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 79,179 KM
Vehicle Description
This ONE OWNER, CREW ELEVATION has ONLY 79,179 KMS! Features: KROWN UNDERCOATING 2018-2020, 5.3 L V8, 4WD, 20 INCH ALLOYS, HID HEADLAMPS, LED FOG LAMPS, 8 INCH TOUCH SCREEN WITH APPLE CARPLAY, ANDROID AUTO, BACK-UP CAMERA, BLUETOOTH, USB, WIRELESS CELL CHARGER, HEATED SEATS, DUAL AUTO A/C, POWER DRIVERS AND MORE. Extremely clean Summit White exterior and Black interior. We have all of the original keys, manuals and an ACCIDENT FREE Carfax report.
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
