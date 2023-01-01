Menu
2018 GMC Sierra 1500

79,179 KM

$38,908

+ tax & licensing
Vandermeer Toyota

905-372-5437

2018 GMC Sierra 1500

2018 GMC Sierra 1500

SLE CREW ELEVATION-ONLY 79,179 KMS!

2018 GMC Sierra 1500

SLE CREW ELEVATION-ONLY 79,179 KMS!

Location

Vandermeer Toyota

959 Division St, Cobourg, ON K9A 4K8

905-372-5437

79,179KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10501701
  • Stock #: W6123A
  • VIN: 3GTU2MEC3JG435484

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 79,179 KM

Vehicle Description

This ONE OWNER, CREW ELEVATION has ONLY 79,179 KMS! Features: KROWN UNDERCOATING 2018-2020, 5.3 L V8, 4WD, 20 INCH ALLOYS, HID HEADLAMPS, LED FOG LAMPS, 8 INCH TOUCH SCREEN WITH APPLE CARPLAY, ANDROID AUTO, BACK-UP CAMERA, BLUETOOTH, USB, WIRELESS CELL CHARGER, HEATED SEATS, DUAL AUTO A/C, POWER DRIVERS AND MORE. Extremely clean Summit White exterior and Black interior. We have all of the original keys, manuals and an ACCIDENT FREE Carfax report.

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

4x4
6 Speed Automatic

