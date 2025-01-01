$23,700+ taxes & licensing
2018 GMC Sierra 1500
SLT Z-71 Crew 4x4
Location
Bob Currie Auto Sales
4723 Highway 45 Unit 1, Cobourg, ON K9A 4J9
905-377-9200
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$23,700
+ taxes & licensing
Used
203,016KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 3GTU2NEC4JG431966
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Crew Cab
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 6
- Mileage 203,016 KM
Vehicle Description
2018 GMC SIERRA SLT "Z-71 PACKAGE" CREW CAB 4X4 6 PASSENGER
INCLUDED IN THE PRICE IS A LUBRICO CANADA WARRANTY
$23,700.00 PLUS TAX
CALL BOB FOR DETAILS 905-377-9200
bcasales@hotmail.ca
Vehicle Features
Packages
Z-71 6 PASSENGER
Exterior
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Folding Rear Seat
Bob Currie Auto Sales
4723 Highway 45 Unit 1, Cobourg, ON K9A 4J9
