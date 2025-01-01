2018 GMC Sierra 1500

Menu
<p>2018 GMC SIERRA SLT Z-71 PACKAGE CREW CAB 4X4  6 PASSENGER</p><p>INCLUDED IN THE PRICE IS A LUBRICO CANADA WARRANTY</p><p>$23,700.00  PLUS TAX</p><p>CALL BOB FOR DETAILS 905-377-9200</p><p>bcasales@hotmail.ca</p>

203,016 KM

Details Description Features

SLT Z-71 Crew 4x4

13170530

Bob Currie Auto Sales

4723 Highway 45 Unit 1, Cobourg, ON K9A 4J9

905-377-9200

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Used
203,016KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 3GTU2NEC4JG431966

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Crew Cab
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 203,016 KM

Vehicle Description

2018 GMC SIERRA SLT "Z-71 PACKAGE" CREW CAB 4X4  6 PASSENGER

INCLUDED IN THE PRICE IS A LUBRICO CANADA WARRANTY

$23,700.00  PLUS TAX

CALL BOB FOR DETAILS 905-377-9200

bcasales@hotmail.ca

Vehicle Features

Packages

Z-71 6 PASSENGER

Exterior

Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Folding Rear Seat

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

4723 Highway 45 Unit 1, Cobourg, ON K9A 4J9
905-377-9200

