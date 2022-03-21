Menu
2018 Honda Ridgeline

87,549 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

EX-L

EX-L

Location

850 Division St, Cobourg, ON K9A 5V2

87,549KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8791745
  • Stock #: 22079B
  • VIN: 5FPYK3F52JB502004

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 87,549 KM

Vehicle Description

2018 Honda Ridgeline EX-L Black*CLEAN CARFAX REPORT*, LUBE, OIL AND FILTER COMPLETED, HEATED SEATS, *BACK-UP CAMERA*, *LEATHER*, *SUNROOF*, Ridgeline EX-L, 4D Crew Cab, 3.5L V6 SOHC i-VTEC 24V, 6-Speed Automatic, AWD, Black, Black Leather, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, Four wheel independent suspension, Front dual zone A/C, Fully automatic headlights, Heated door mirrors, Heated Front Bucket Seats, Heated steering wheel, Lane departure: Lane Keeping Assist System (LKAS) active, Perforated Leather-Trimmed Seating Surfaces, Power driver seat, Power moonroof, Power windows, Radio: 225-Watt AM/FM/CD Audio System, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Turn signal indicator mirrors.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Power Steering
CD Player
AWD
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

