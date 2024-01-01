$9,777+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2018 Hyundai Elantra
2018 Hyundai Elantra
Location
True North Auto Brokers
421 King St. E, Cobourg, ON K9A 1M5
(289) 252-1583
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$9,777
+ taxes & licensing
Used
218,380KM
Good Condition
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN KMHD84LF5JU639076
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 218,380 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
Please confirm all non safety related concerns with your sales representative. Price excludes taxes and licensing fees.
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Blind Spot Monitor
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Heated Steering Wheel
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Exterior
Automatic Headlights
Additional Features
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Cross-Traffic Alert
Hands-Free Liftgate
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From True North Auto Brokers
2010 Chrysler 300 LIMITED 168,272 KM $6,899 + tax & lic
2013 Chevrolet Cruze 204,227 KM $6,849 + tax & lic
2015 Kia Optima Ex / W Sunroof 195,474 KM $8,499 + tax & lic
Email True North Auto Brokers
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
True North Auto Brokers
421 King St. E, Cobourg, ON K9A 1M5
Call Dealer
(289) 252-XXXX(click to show)
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$9,777
+ taxes & licensing
True North Auto Brokers
(289) 252-1583
2018 Hyundai Elantra