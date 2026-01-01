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<p>Elevate your driving experience with the 2018 Hyundai Tucson 1.6T Noir AWD in a pristine white exterior, effortlessly commanding attention on the road. This AWD SUV offers impressive handling combined with an automatic transmission, making it a joy to drive in any condition.</p><p>Sophistication and elegance define its exterior, while the interior features a stylish black color scheme complete with a leather steering wheel and leather/piano black gear shifter material. Inside, you'll find heated front and rear seats, ensuring maximum comfort in colder weather, and a sunroof/moonroof for an open-air feeling when the sun is shining.</p><p>Stay connected and entertained with smart device integration, satellite radio, and Bluetooth connection. Safety takes center stage with a suite of features including brake assist, lane assist, backup camera, and heated mirrors for clear visibility. Convenient features like power seats, power windows, and keyless entry enhance your driving pleasure.</p><p>Ideal for families or adventurous individuals looking for reliability and modern conveniences, this vehicle with low kilometers won't be on the lot for long. Contact Cobourg Mazda today for more information or to take this fantastic SUV for a test drive!</p>

2018 Hyundai Tucson

76,404 KM

Details Description Features

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2018 Hyundai Tucson

Noir 1.6T Low Km

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14337410

2018 Hyundai Tucson

Noir 1.6T Low Km

Location

Cobourg Mazda

850 Division St, Cobourg, ON K9A 5V2

905-372-1820

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Used
76,404KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN KM8J3CA25JU709574

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 76,404 KM

Vehicle Description

Elevate your driving experience with the 2018 Hyundai Tucson 1.6T Noir AWD in a pristine white exterior, effortlessly commanding attention on the road. This AWD SUV offers impressive handling combined with an automatic transmission, making it a joy to drive in any condition.

Sophistication and elegance define its exterior, while the interior features a stylish black color scheme complete with a leather steering wheel and leather/piano black gear shifter material. Inside, you'll find heated front and rear seats, ensuring maximum comfort in colder weather, and a sunroof/moonroof for an open-air feeling when the sun is shining.

Stay connected and entertained with smart device integration, satellite radio, and Bluetooth connection. Safety takes center stage with a suite of features including brake assist, lane assist, backup camera, and heated mirrors for clear visibility. Convenient features like power seats, power windows, and keyless entry enhance your driving pleasure.

Ideal for families or adventurous individuals looking for reliability and modern conveniences, this vehicle with low kilometers won't be on the lot for long. Contact Cobourg Mazda today for more information or to take this fantastic SUV for a test drive!

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

AWD
7 Speed Automatic with Auto-shift

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Cobourg Mazda

Cobourg Mazda

850 Division St, Cobourg, ON K9A 5V2
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905-372-1820

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Cobourg Mazda

905-372-1820

2018 Hyundai Tucson