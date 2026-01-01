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2018 Hyundai Tucson
Noir 1.6T Low Km
2018 Hyundai Tucson
Noir 1.6T Low Km
Location
Cobourg Mazda
850 Division St, Cobourg, ON K9A 5V2
905-372-1820
$CALL
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Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 76,404 KM
Vehicle Description
Elevate your driving experience with the 2018 Hyundai Tucson 1.6T Noir AWD in a pristine white exterior, effortlessly commanding attention on the road. This AWD SUV offers impressive handling combined with an automatic transmission, making it a joy to drive in any condition.
Sophistication and elegance define its exterior, while the interior features a stylish black color scheme complete with a leather steering wheel and leather/piano black gear shifter material. Inside, you'll find heated front and rear seats, ensuring maximum comfort in colder weather, and a sunroof/moonroof for an open-air feeling when the sun is shining.
Stay connected and entertained with smart device integration, satellite radio, and Bluetooth connection. Safety takes center stage with a suite of features including brake assist, lane assist, backup camera, and heated mirrors for clear visibility. Convenient features like power seats, power windows, and keyless entry enhance your driving pleasure.
Ideal for families or adventurous individuals looking for reliability and modern conveniences, this vehicle with low kilometers won't be on the lot for long. Contact Cobourg Mazda today for more information or to take this fantastic SUV for a test drive!
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