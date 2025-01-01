Menu
2018 Kia Forte

165,745 KM

Details Description Features

$9,495

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2018 Kia Forte

LX

13165229

2018 Kia Forte

LX

Location

JC&DC Motors

421 King St. E, Cobourg, ON K9A 1M5

289-252-1583

View Carfax Report

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$9,495

+ taxes & licensing

Used
165,745KM
VIN 3KPFK4A76JE163669

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 165,745 KM

Vehicle Description

JC&DC MOTORS offers a wide assortment of high quality pre-owned vehicles at the most affordable prices. Visit us today in Cobourg and NOW OPEN in Peterborough! 

Want more details on this specific vehicle? 
Call or Text Diego at 289-829-1078 

✅ Sold Certified  
✅ Extended Warranty Available 
✅ Financing Available 

*Price excludes taxes and licensing fees* 

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Satellite Radio
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Additional Features

Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

JC&DC Motors

JC&DC Motors

JC&DC Motors Cobourg Location

421 King St. E, Cobourg, ON K9A 1M5

$9,495

+ taxes & licensing>

JC&DC Motors

289-252-1583

2018 Kia Forte