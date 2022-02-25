2018 Lexus RX 350

$42,988 + taxes & licensing 7 5 , 5 6 2 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Listing ID: 8354229

Stock #: W5532A

VIN: 2T2BZMCA9JC140710

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Champagne

Interior Colour Tan

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 5-door

Mileage 75,562 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control Heated Mirrors ABS Brakes Dual Air Bags Stability Control Side Air Bags Driver Air Bags Passenger Air Bags Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Trunk Power Locks Power Seats Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Steering Wheel Controls Tachometer Compass Navigation System Mechanical Power Steering Seating Heated Seats Memory Seats Split Folder Rear Seats VENTILATED SEATS Media / Nav / Comm CD Player AM/FM Stereo Bluetooth Windows Sunroof Convenience Telescopic Steering Intermittent Wipers Remote Entry Additional Features AWD Dual Air Controls GPS System 8 speed automatic

