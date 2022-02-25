$42,988+ tax & licensing
2018 Lexus RX 350
LUXURY PACKAGE-NAVIGATION+LED HEADLAMPS+MORE!
$42,988
- Listing ID: 8354229
- Stock #: W5532A
- VIN: 2T2BZMCA9JC140710
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Champagne
- Interior Colour Tan
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 5-door
- Mileage 75,562 KM
Vehicle Description
This beautiful LUXURY PACKAGE features: EMBEDDED NAVIGATION, 20 INCH WHEELS, LED HEADLAMPS, HEATED AND COOLED LEATHER SEATS, POWER MOONROOF, BACK-UP CAMERA, BLUETOOTH, USB, DUAL AUTO A/C, PUSH BUTTON START WITH SMART ENTRY, DUAL POWER SEATS WITH DRIVERS MEMORY, POWER HATCH AND MORE. Gorgeous Champagne exterior and Tan interior. We have all of the original keys, manuals and a free Carfax report.
Vehicle Features
