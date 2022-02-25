Menu
2018 Lexus RX 350

75,562 KM

$42,988

+ tax & licensing
LUXURY PACKAGE-NAVIGATION+LED HEADLAMPS+MORE!

Location

75,562KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Champagne
  • Interior Colour Tan
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Mileage 75,562 KM

Vehicle Description

This beautiful LUXURY PACKAGE features: EMBEDDED NAVIGATION, 20 INCH WHEELS, LED HEADLAMPS, HEATED AND COOLED LEATHER SEATS, POWER MOONROOF, BACK-UP CAMERA, BLUETOOTH, USB, DUAL AUTO A/C, PUSH BUTTON START WITH SMART ENTRY, DUAL POWER SEATS WITH DRIVERS MEMORY, POWER HATCH AND MORE. Gorgeous Champagne exterior and Tan interior. We have all of the original keys, manuals and a free Carfax report.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
ABS Brakes
Dual Air Bags
Stability Control
Side Air Bags
Driver Air Bags
Passenger Air Bags
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Locks
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System
Power Steering
Heated Seats
Memory Seats
Split Folder Rear Seats
VENTILATED SEATS
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Sunroof
Telescopic Steering
Intermittent Wipers
Remote Entry
AWD
Dual Air Controls
GPS System
8 speed automatic

