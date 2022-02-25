$29,894+ tax & licensing
2018 Mazda CX-5
GT-HUD+LEATHER+SUNROOF+MORE!
Vandermeer Toyota
959 Division St, Cobourg, ON K9A 4K8
$29,894
- Listing ID: 8379705
- Stock #: W5534A
- VIN: JM3KFBDM9J0446494
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 5-door
- Mileage 52,373 KM
Vehicle Description
This GT has it all! Features: HEADS UP DISPLAY, HEATED LEATHER SEATS, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, POWER MOONROOF, NAVIGATION, BOSE AUDIO, BACK-UP CAMERA, BLUETOOTH, USB, DUAL AUTO A/C, PUSH BUTTON START, POWER DRIVERS SEAT WITH MEMORY, POWER HATCH, 19 INCH ALLOYS, RADAR CRUISE AND MORE. Beautiful Metallic Grey exterior and Black interior. We have all of the original keys, manuals and an ACCIDENT FREE Carfax report.
Vehicle Features
